Super League: Team of the week for Round 23 of the 2022 regular season

We go through the statistics and put together our latest team of the week from Round 23 of the Betfred Super League season...

1. Will Hopoate (St Helens)

Playing at full-back, Hopoate opened the scoring for St Helens as they went on to rack up a 60-6 win away to Hull FC in Sunday's Super League match.

The Tonga international assisted two of Saints' 11 tries as well, along with carrying for 112 metres with an average gain of nine metres, plus making two clean breaks and three tackle busts.

2. Connor Wrench (Warrington Wolves)

The 20-year-old winger ran in two tries to help Warrington to a much-needed win over Toulouse Olympique in the opening match of Round 23.

Wrench's double came on the back of him making 82 metres with an average gain of eight metres, plus two clean breaks and two tackle busts.

3. Konrad Hurrell (St Helens)

The centre was one of four players on the Saints team who scored two tries apiece as the visitors ran riot at the MKM Stadium on Sunday.

Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Hull FC and St Helens

Hurrell provided an assist too, as well as making 146 metres with an average gain of 10 metres and making three clean breaks and six tackle busts.

4. Tim Lafai (Salford Red Devils)

The Samoa international put in another fine display for the Red Devils as they kept in the hunt for a place in the Super League play-offs with a 33-16 win at home to Huddersfield Giants.

Lafai was among the try-scorers for Salford, crossing in a game where he carried for 85 metres and made one tackle bust.

Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Salford Red Devils and Huddersfield Giants

5. Joe Burgess (Salford Red Devils)

Burgess took his tally for the season to 15 tries as he crossed for another in Sunday's win over Huddersfield at the AJ Bell Stadium.

The winger's try came in a game where he covered 195 metres with the ball in hand with an average gain of 12 metres, making one clean break and two tackle busts.

6. Jacob Miller (Wakefield Trinity)

The Wakefield captain led the way for his team as they secured a vital 30-12 win at home to second-placed Wigan Warriors on Sunday.

Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Wakefield Trinity and Wigan Warriors

Miller scored one try for Trinity and set up another, along with carrying for 110 metres, with one clean break and four tackle busts.

7. George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

The scrum-half was instrumental for Warrington as they got back to winning ways and eased their own fears of being dragged into the relegation battle with victory over Toulouse.

Williams scored one try and set up another for the hosts, along with carrying for 80 metres with the ball in hand and making one clean break and busting two tackles.

8. Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

The prop put in a big shift in the front row for St Helens as they overwhelmed Hull FC after going behind to the home side.

Walmsley carried for 206 metres with an average gain of 10 metres, busting six tackles in the process as well.

9. Brad Dwyer (Leeds Rhinos)

The hooker was one of the stars for Leeds as they moved into the Super League play-off places with a 28-20 win away to Hull Kingston Rovers on Friday.

Brad Dwyer was pleased with the resilience Leeds showed as they fought back to overcome Hull KR in the Super League

Dwyer scored a try and provided an assist for the Rhinos, along with making 143 metres with an average gain of 10 metres, two clean breaks and five tackle busts. He also made 33 tackles in defence.

10. Shane Wright (Salford Red Devils)

Wright was strong in both attack and defence for the Red Devils as they kept within touching distance of the play-offs by beating Huddersfield.

With the ball in hand, Wright made 78 metres with an average gain of seven metres, while on the defensive side he came up with 42 tackles.

11. Morgan Gannon (Leeds Rhinos)

Morgan Gannon's brace saw Leeds Rhinos move further ahead against Hull KR

Gannon was named player of the match for his outstanding display in the second row as the Rhinos secured a victory over Hull KR.

The second row scored two tries for the visitors in a game where he also made 111 metres with an average gain of 12 metres, plus three tackle busts. He came up with 32 tackles in defence as well.

12. Kelepi Tanginoa (Wakefield Trinity)

A try from Tanginoa helped Wakefield to an impressive victory over Wigan which moved them four points clear of the relegation place.

The Australian carried for 75 metres with one clean break and two tackle busts, along with completing 33 tackles from 34 attempts.

13. Joe Westerman (Castleford Tigers)

Another strong display from the loose forward helped Castleford get back to winning ways as they defeated Catalans Dragons 18-8 on Friday.

Westerman assisted one of the home side's tries and covered 54 metres with the ball in hand, along with making four tackle busts. In defence, he came up with 37 tackles as well.