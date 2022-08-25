Super League: Wakefield Trinity secure Super League status in 18-6 win over Hull Kingston Rovers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR. Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR.

Wakefield Trinity secured their Super League status for another year with a hard-fought 18-6 victory over Hull Kingston Rovers at Be Well Support Stadium.

Trinity trailed 6-0 at the interval but clinched a fourth win in their last five matches thanks to second-half tries from wingers Lee Kershaw and Lewis Murphy and full-back Max Jowitt.

Murphy provided the highlight with an acrobatic trademark finish to register his eighth try in the last five games just days after being called up for England Knights' end-of-season games against France B and Scotland.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Popular forward David Fifita wrapped up the scoring with the final conversion on his final home appearance as he prepares to end his seven-year stint with the club.

Story of the game

Wakefield's status had effectively been secured 900 miles away in the south of France, where a first-half hat-trick of tries from winger Fouad Yaha put Catalans Dragons on their way to a 24-14 over Toulouse in the French derby, but at least they managed to end their home campaign on a high.

It was also a fitting way for Tinirau Arona to bow out in his final appearance at Belle Vue.

Hull KR were a patched-up team with Mikey Lewis, a specialist half-back, pressed into the club's fourth different full-back in the last four weeks in the continuing absence of Lachlan Coote and Will Dagger

Wakefield Trinity 18-6 Hull Kingston Rovers scoring summary Wakefield Trinity: Tries - Lee Kershaw, Lewis Murphy, Max Jowitt; Goals - Max Jowitt (2), David Fifita. Hull Kingston Rovers: Try - Albert Vete; Goal - Rowan Milnes.

Albert Vete put Hull KR ahead with a first-half try

Rovers had most of the possession in the first half, but chances were few and far between with both sides lacking creativity.

The only try was scored by Hull KR prop Albert Vete, moments after replacing George King, as he forced his way over from close range and scrum-half Rowan Milnes added the conversion.

That stung Trinity into producing their best rugby of the half as half-backs Jacob Miller and Mason Lino began to impose themselves.

Centre Lee Gaskell looked a certain scorer until England winger Ryan Hall got a hand to the final pass, while Miller and Fifita were both hauled down just short of the line.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Murphy managed to secure the lead for Wakefield Trinity against Hull KR with a spectacular leap to score a try! Lewis Murphy managed to secure the lead for Wakefield Trinity against Hull KR with a spectacular leap to score a try!

Hull KR suffered a double blow just before half-time when centre Jimmy Keinhorst was sin-binned for a trip on Miller, and Lewis had to be helped from the field after being dazed trying to prevent Miller touching down.

The visitors managed to keep their line intact while down to 12 men but were breached on 50 minutes when Jowitt's long pass found the busy Kershaw with enough space to cross at the corner.

Jowitt converted the try to level the scores and Kershaw went close again before Murphy sealed the victory on 67 minutes, collecting Lino's cut-out pass and producing an acrobatic finish at the corner.

Jowitt kicked his second touchline conversion and put the seal on an impressive second-half display by finishing off some smart work from Murphy for his side's third try, which was converted from out wide by Fifita.

Wakefield’s David Fifita celebrates with the fans at the end of his last home game for the club

What they said

Wakefield Trinity head coach Willie Poching

"A couple of weeks ago we put the situation in our own hands and I really like the way we've gone about things in the last month.

"We showed some of the Wakey spirit tonight. It's frustrating that we've not been able to show more of it throughout the year, but doing it on our terms and with two games to go is really pleasing."

Hull Kingston Rovers interim head coach Danny McGuire

"I didn't think we were great with the ball, we were really scratchy and didn't challenge them enough, but defensively we were good. They scored two tries off kicks.

"I'm disappointed because we're all here to win. Everybody is feeling a bit down, but they've got to pick themselves up and do it again on Monday, which is crazy."

What's next?

Wakefield face a trip to Super League leaders St Helens on Monday, while the same day sees Hull KR hosting Wigan Warriors (both 3pm).