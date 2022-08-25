Super League: Toulouse Olympique relegated after 24-14 defeat to Catalans Dragons

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Betfred Super League clash between Toulouse Olympique and Catalans Dragons. Highlights of the Betfred Super League clash between Toulouse Olympique and Catalans Dragons.

Toulouse Olympique's relegation from Super League was confirmed on Thursday after they went down 24-14 at home to fellow French side Catalans Dragons.

Fouad Yaha's first-half hat-trick put the Dragons in the ascendancy, but all of those were unconverted and Toulouse had cut the deficit to four points by half-time.

Chris Hankinson's converted try and a penalty from the same player ensured the hosts trailed 12-8 at the break, with Catalans' Josh Drinkwater sent to the sin-bin as well for a professional foul.

But Gil Dudson's finish and a solo score from Tyrone May, who converted both as well, ensured the Dragons emerged victorious while at the same time confirming their compatriots' return to the Betfred Championship for 2023.

Story of the game

The first-ever Super League derby in France's fourth-largest city was supposed to light the blue touchpaper of renaissance for the game in the country but resulted in relegation for the Olympians at the hands of a dominant Dragons display.

The Dragons were first to score in the seventh minute when a Sam Tomkins kick to the Toulouse defence was patted into the arms of Matt Whitley who put winger Yaha in at the left corner, with Drinkwater unable to convert from the touchline.

Yaha doubled his tally five minutes later thanks to a 10-metre rocket pass from Tomkins to dive over in the same corner, Drinkwater again failing to find the mark with the kick from wide.

Team news Toulouse were without talismanic captain Tony Gigot who had been dropped after a disappointing display in the previous game against Wigan Warriors. Catalans were desperate for points in their play-off push and in no mood to do Toulouse a favour as Sam Tomkins and Matt Whitley returned to bolster the side that was humbled at home the previous week to Salford Red Devils.

The hat-trick was secured for Yaha in the 25th minute when back row Whitley was again provider with the final pass and the Dragons were 12-0 ahead.

Toulouse hit back in the 34th minute when Hankinson needed video referee approval for grounding his try to put the hosts back in the contest. Hankinson converted his own score for 12-6.

A yellow card for half-back Drinkwater on the stroke of half-time and the resulting penalty conversion by Hankinson made it 12-8 to the Dragons at the interval.

Gil Dudson put the Dragons back on track with a 50th-minute try, converted by Tyrone May in the absence of Drinkwater, then May scored a try of his own, kicking to the posts and collecting the rebound to touch down and adding the conversion himself.

Toulouse Olympique 14-24 Catalans Dragons scoring summary Toulouse Olympique: Tries – Chris Hankinson, Olly Ashall-Bott; Goals – Chris Hankinson (3). Catalans Dragons: Tries – Fouad Yaha (3), Gil Dudson, Tyrone May; Goals – Tyrone May (2).

At 24-8, time was running out for Toulouse but despite some promising attacking moves they could not turn possession into points.

Paul Seguier and Daniel Alvaro squared up as the pressure mounted in the final minutes and Tomkins received a yellow card for a shoulder charge on Olly Ashall-Bott.

Ashall-Bott, though, then sprinted 40 metres for the final try of the game, converted by Hankinson but it was not enough to keep the flame of Super League survival alive for Toulouse.

What they said

Toulouse Olympique head coach Sylvain Houles

"I'm sad, obviously. We worked so hard to be there [in Super League] and it just lasted a season.

"I guess we were not good enough, and we'll look at it from the inside, see what we need to improve and get better."

Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara

"I thought we were dominant throughout the game. Obviously we had a couple of sin-bins, but I thought...we were good enough to win the game.

"It's a real shame [Toulouse have been relegated]. They've invested heavily and they've got the beginnings of a great product and a great brand out here.

What's next?

It is a quick turnaround for Toulouse, who travel to East Yorkshire for a clash with Hull FC on Sunday (3pm kick-off) to get Round 26 under way.

Catalans are back on home turf on Bank Holiday Monday when they tackle a resurgent Leeds Rhinos side live on Sky Sports (6pm UK time).