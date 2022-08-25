Super League: Danny Richardson fires Castleford Tigers' 19-18 comeback win over Warrington Wolves

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Betfred Super League clash between Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers. Highlights of the Betfred Super League clash between Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers.

Castleford Tigers maintained their push for a play-off spot with a stunning second-half comeback to earn a thrilling 19-18 Super League victory over Warrington Wolves at The Halliwell Jones stadium.

The Tigers produced one of their worst opening 40 minutes of the season littered with errors and mistakes and were lucky to be trailing by just 12-0 at the half-time break, but Danny Richardson inspired a second-half comeback as he created two tries, kicked three goals and a drop-goal to lead his side to victory.

His kick through allowed Jake Mamo to touch down and then his long pass allowed Derrell Olpherts to go in at the corner with the winger scoring two tries in the second half. Richardson also kicked three conversions, two from the touchline, and added a drop-goal for good measure.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Stefan Ratchford registered his 100th Super League try for the Wolves in defeat and also kicked three goals while Matt Dufty and Peter Mata'utia claimed Warrington's other tries.

Story of the game

Castleford started the brighter but a combination of handling errors and some poor passing blunted their early attacking promise and the Wolves took full advantage.

The home side opened the scoring when following a Josh Thewlis midfield break and a quick play the ball Dufty was on hand to exploit a gap in the Tigers defence to touch down.

Six minutes later the Wolves increased their advantage when Ratchford sidestepped his way through the Castleford defence to register his 100th Super League try and he also kicked both conversions to give his side a 12-0 advantage after 14 minutes.

Team news Warrington made three changes from the side defeated at Leeds Rhinos with Stefan Ratchford, Thomas Mikaela and Josh Thewlis coming in for Matty Ashton, Riley Dean and Adam Holroyd. Castleford made three changes from the team that lost at Huddersfield Giants with George Griffin, Nathan Massey and Liam Watts replacing Cheyse Blair, Daniel Smith and Jordan Turner.

Matt Dufty scored his first try for Warrington

The Wolves continued to dominate and Dufty had a try disallowed for obstruction while Matau'tia's inside pass was spilled by James Harrison with the line at his mercy.

It was a miserable opening 40 minutes from the Tigers who were lucky to be only 12 points down at the break and their best opportunity came close to half-time when Greg Eden scooped up a Ratchford kick deep inside his own half but he was caught inches from the line by a try-saving tackle from Dufty.

Castleford finally got on the scoreboard just six minutes after the restart when Richardson's kick was touched down by Mamo and Richardson converted which sparked the visitors into life.

Richardson's long pass than allowed Olpherts to cross in the corner and Richardson landed a magnificent touchline conversion and then popped over a drop-goal to edge Castleford 13-12 in front.

Warrington Wolves 18-19 Castleford Tigers scoring summary Warrington Wolves: Tries - Matt Dufty, Stefan Ratchford, Peter Mata'utia; Goals - Stefan Ratchford (3). Castleford Tigers: Tries - Derrell Olpherts (2), Jake Mamo; Goals - Danny Richardson (3); Drop goal - Danny Richardson.

Danny Richardson kicks a drop goal to edge Castleford ahead

Olpherts claimed his second try of the night which Richardson again converted magnificently from the touchline to make it 19-12.

A Mata'utia try converted by Ratchford six minutes from time set up a thrilling finale, but the Tigers held on for victory as George Williams saw a last-second drop-goal attempt from inside his own half drop short.

What they said

Castleford Tigers head coach Lee Radford

"I have never seen a rugby league game like that. In that opening 40 minutes we had 27 per cent completion rate. We forgot how to dummy-half pass, we forgot how to run with the ball, forgot how to play the ball and to be only 12-0 at half- time was unreal as literally we just defended for 40 minutes.

"I used the expression at half-time that we played like we had a wet finger in the socket in the first half. But to win it in the manner we did in the second half doesn't surprise me with this crew one bit."

Warrington Wolves head coach Daryl Powell

"We are a fragile team at the moment and it's not a new story it's obvious to see and what we have done all year and what has happened to us again tonight.

"We have two games left and we are going to have to dig unbelievably deep because of where the boys are at. We need to show we have tough human beings in our club because that's what rugby league is all about."

What's next?

Warrington travel to Huddersfield Giants on Bank Holiday Monday (3pm), while Castleford face a huge clash at home to fellow play-off hopefuls Salford Red Devils (3.30pm) live on Sky Sports.