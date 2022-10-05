Sean Long appointed Featherstone head coach: 'I can't wait'

Sean Long has been chosen to take over Featherstone

Featherstone have appointed Sean Long as their new head coach, replacing Brian McDermott.

McDermott resigned last week after the club's Super League promotion hopes were dashed by defeat to Batley in the Championship play-off semi-final.

Former St Helens and Great Britain scrum-half Long will take the reins after the upcoming World Cup, where he will serve as France's assistant coach.

Long has already had a spell with Featherstone and is looking forward to returning

The 46-year-old said on Rovers' website, "It feels really good, I'm really honoured.

"I had a spell with the club in 2013, I really enjoyed my time there then, the players and staff are great and I've kept in touch with a lot of them.

"I can't wait to get involved and to get back."

During his playing career with St Helens, Long won four Super League championships and five Challenge Cups. Individually, he won the Lance Todd Trophy for man of the match in a Challenge Cup final three times as well as the Man of Steel award.

As an assistant coach he helped Leeds Rhinos reach the Super League Grand Final this season. Featherstone are looking to him to guide them to the Super League next year.

Chairman Mark Campbell said, "Sean brings a wealth of experience from a glittering playing career and more than 10 years of experience as an assistant working with some of the best coaches in the game, his name is synonymous with Super League where we hope Sean can take us in 2023 with a style of play that is synonymous with the club's DNA."