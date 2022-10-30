Rugby League World Cup: Emily Rudge leads strong England Women's side for opener against Brazil

England head coach Craig Richards and captain Emily Rudge are ready for the first game of the Women's World Cup

Emily Rudge will lead England into the fourth Rugby League World Cup of her career when they open the women’s tournament against Brazil.

Head coach Craig Richards' squad for the opening match of the tournament at Headingley on Tuesday sees all four previous winners of the Woman of Steel award included as well.

Leeds Rhinos' half-back pairing Georgia Roche and Courtney Winfield-Hill, St Helens loose forward Jodie Cunningham and this year's winner Tara-Jane Stanley are all in line to feature.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Rudge is the most experienced player in the squad and is set to win her 37th England cap when she leads the team out to face the World Cup debutants in the Group A opener.

Other notable selections include Leeds back Caitlin Beevers, who at 21 has already won two Women's Super League titles and a Challenge Cup, England's all-time leading try-scorer Amy Hardcastle of St Helens and Wigan Warriors' Vicky Molyneux.

The latter is the sole member of the present squad who was part of England Women's very first international outing against France in 2007.

The match against Brazil at 2.30pm is part of a double-header at Headingley to kick off the women's tournament and is followed by Papua New Guinea taking on Canada at 5pm.

England 19-player squad vs Brazil

Emily Rudge (captain), Tara Stanley, Caitlin Beevers, Fran Goldthorp, Amy Hardcastle, Leah Burke, Georgia Roche, Courtney Winfield-Hill, Grace Field, Tara Jones, Hollie Dodd, Jodie Cunningham, Vicky Molyneux, Vicky Whitfield, Shona Hoyle, Olivia Wood, Keara Bennett, Zoe Harris, Zoe Hornby.