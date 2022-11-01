Rugby League World Cup: Meet the eight teams competing in the wheelchair tournament

England and France are the favourites to be battling it out for glory at the Wheelchair World Cup

We profile the teams taking part the wheelchair tournament, which kicks off with Ireland facing Spain (5pm) and England taking on Australia (7.30pm) in a double-header at London's Copper Box Arena on Thursday...

Group A

England

Head coach: Tom Coyd.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of England's Wheelchair Rugby League victory over France in Manchester.

Captain: Tom Halliwell.

Previous World Cup best: Winners (2008).

Player to watch: Rob Hawkins. The Halifax Panthers players will be coming into the tournament brimming with confidence after playing an integral role in his club's Wheelchair Super League Grand Final victory over the Leeds Rhinos. Hawkins scored five tries in the final and will be aiming to bring that attacking prowess to the biggest stage of them all.

What to expect: England will have their sights set on making it all the way to this year's final after finishing as runners up in the previous two tournaments and a recent win over previous winners France will only boost their confidence that they can secure a home World Cup win.

Australia

Head coach: Brett Clark.

Captain: Brad Grove.

Previous World Cup best: Runners-up (2008).

Player to watch: Craig Cannane. A former player of the running game before suffering life-changing injuries in a motorbike accident, Cannane is one of the most experienced members of the Wheelaroos squad after representing them in the 2013 and 2017 tournaments. He and son Corey are set to make history by becoming the first father-son duo to play for Australia together at a World Cup too.

What to expect: Runners-up 14 years ago and semi-finalists in the last two World Cups, Australia will be expecting themselves to be among the contenders to lift the trophy in Manchester on November 18. Will they have enough to overcome old rivals England and world No 1 France though?

Ireland

Head coach: Damian McCabe.

Captain: Peter Johnston.

Previous World Cup best: First appearance.

Player to watch: Toby Burton-Carter. The Warrington Wolves skipper will be vice-captain for Ireland at the World Cup and he will be looking to provide a calming presence for his side. Burton-Carter has said being selected for Ireland is unbelievable and he will certainly be combining his skill and pride to try and cause an upset against England, Australia and Spain in the group stages.

What to expect: Ireland were handed an unexpected place at the Rugby League World Cup after Norway had to pull out from the event, but they have been a strong side in wheelchair Rugby League for a long time. Although beaten by Scotland in the Celtic Cup in 2019, they have some talent in their side and will be looking to fight for that crucial spot to advance to the semi-finals.

Spain

Head coach: Jean-Marc Gonzalez.

Captain: TBC.

Previous World Cup best: Group play-offs (2017).

Player to watch: Theo Gonzalez. Playing his domestic rugby in the French competition for Bisons Roannais, Gonzalez was one of the standout players for Spain as they reached the knockout stages five years again and will be aiming to provide the spark for his team again as they aim to make their mark on the world stage.

What to expect: Spain might not be a country which anyone immediately associates with any variant of rugby league, but the wheelchair team are an emerging force and have proven themselves competitive in the past. They will have their sights on making the knockout stages again.

Group B

France

Head coach: Sylvain Crismanovich.

Captain: Lionel Alazard.

Previous World Cup best: Winners x2 (2013, 2017).

Player to watch: Lionel Alazard. The captain is one of the stars of the wheelchair game and is a prolific point-scorer, along with having speed to get himself and his team up the pitch as well. Montauban player Alazard is always leading from the front for the national team and will be doing so again as they aim to retain their crown.

What to expect: France have been the undisputed kings of wheelchair rugby league in recent years and, as the world No 1, are favourites to make it three World Cup triumphs in a row. Their toughest challenge is likely to come from England though, with the host nation buoyed by beating the French 62-48 in June's mid-year international clash.

Scotland

Head coach: Mark Roughsedge

Captain: Michael Mellon.

Previous World Cup best: Group stage (2013, 2017).

Player to watch: Callum Young. The Warrington Wolves star has been playing wheelchair rugby league since he was 10 years of age and so has nearly 20 years of experience under his belt. As part of the side that beat Ireland in the Celtic Cup in 2019, Young will bring some try-scoring prowess to his side.

What to expect: Scotland have named an experienced squad for the tournament, including nine players who took part in the mid-season internationals. Their immediate aim will be to avoid finishing last as they did in 2017.

Wales

Head coach: Stephen Jones.

Captain: Stuart Williams.

Previous World Cup best: Group play-offs (2017).

Player to watch: Jodie Boyd-Ward. Regarded as one of the best defenders in the game, Boyd-Ward has switched allegiance from England to represent her grandfather's heritage at this year's tournament and will bring plenty of international experience along with adding strength and depth to the squad.

What to expect: After making the knockout stages five years ago, Wales will have their sights firmly set on at least reaching the semi-finals this time around. Head coach Stephen Jones has brought together a strong team and they are more than capable of mixing it with the best on their day.

USA

Head coach: Juan Jasso Jr.

Captain: Jeffrey Townsend.

Previous World Cup best: First appearance.

Player to watch: Tony LeBoutillier. A versatile athlete who has played wheelchair basketball, wheelchair lacrosse and sled hockey as well, LeBoutillier's variety of skills and experiences could prove invaluable for the Americans as they embark on their first World Cup campaign.

What to expect: A relative unknown on the international stage, the USA have already expressed their desire to "cause a few upsets" when they get started. Grouped with Wales, Scotland and defending champions France, they will have some tough tests but will be ready to show that they are more than capable of putting in a positive performance.