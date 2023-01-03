Castleford Tigers: How Lee Radford and Andy Last aim to harness Rugby League World Cup lessons in 2023

Andy Last was part of England's coaching staff at the World Cup

There may have been no perfect ending to the Rugby League World Cup for Andy Last, but the England assistant coach has taken plenty from the global gathering back into his club job at Castleford Tigers.

Both Last and Tigers head coach Lee Radford were involved at the tournament albeit on rival teams, with Radford serving as defence coach for eventual runners-up Samoa - the team which stunned host nation England in the semi-finals.

That defeat meant the 41-year-old had to lead the first week of pre-season training at Castleford ahead of the 2023 Betfred Super League campaign while Radford helped the Samoans prepare for their first final appearance, and although that 27-26 golden point loss still stings, Last is grateful for what he has picked up from working under national team head coach Shaun Wane.

"I've learnt a great deal from Shaun and other members of the coaching staff I've worked alongside such as Paul Wellens and Paul Anderson, the medical team, the S&C staff who are first class in what they do," Last said.

"A really big thing for myself was learning from international players...high-profile players and picking their brains over lunch, breakfast, and in the team room. Speaking to them on different aspects of the game was great for my learning and something which I'll hold very close to my heart.

"It was six to eight weeks with a group of blokes I'm sure in years to come, you'll share those memories and look back on with fondness.

"Just generally, Lee spoke about world-class players and their appetite for learning and improving hard on a day-to-day basis. That was a real eye-opener for me with the England boys."

England head coach Shaun Wane provided Andy Last with some valuable coaching insights

Along with the technical and tactical aspects gleaned from working under Wane, Last was particularly impressed with how the three-time Super League Grand Final-winning coach went about developing a team spirit and trying to instil a winning mentality in the squad.

The former Hull FC hooker marvelled at the work ethic of the likes of established international Chris Hill and NRL star Victor Radley too and wants to ensure Castleford's squad attain those standards as preparations ramp up for the 2023 season.

Radford, who missed the Tigers' opening pre-season game against Featherstone Rovers on New Year's Eve due to being honoured in Samoa along with the rest of the Pacific Islanders' coaching staff for guiding them to the World Cup final, had a similar experience in his role as defence coach with the finalists.

He and Last have already had the chance to swap notes from the tournament, with Radford being particularly impressed by the approaches of team of the tournament members Jarome Luai and Stephen. However, one player who stood out was teenage full-back Joseph Sua'ali'I - on and off the field.

Joseph Sua'ali'i impressed Castleford boss Lee Radford on and off the field while working with Samoa at the World Cup

"I was quick to ask about Joseph Sua'ali'i, who I thought exploded onto the world stage with his performances, but what was extraordinary was what Lee spoke about," Last said.

"As a 19-year-old lad, he was leading on videos, he was holding meetings with the senior lads, and basically telling senior players what he was going to do and where he was going to position himself as a full-back.

"There are not many 19-year-olds who will do that, and I've not come across that many who not only have that confidence in their ability, but also the confidence to hold the room in a team meeting, to speak with such conviction and clarity.

"That was a real eye-opener - and Lee said he was not the only person."

Castleford Tigers were denied a place in the Betfred Super League play-offs in the final round of the 2022 regular season as they lost 14-8 to Leeds Rhinos

Radford's return from Samoa will mean the duo, who previously worked together at Hull FC, can focus fully on final preparations for their second season in charge at Castleford, having narrowly missed out on a play-off place in a winner-takes-all clash with Leeds Rhinos on the final day of the regular season in 2022.

They already had at their disposal a team with good attacking fundamentals from now-Warrington Wolves boss Daryl Powell's eight years in charge, with Last particularly enthusiastic about the ball-playing skills of the Tigers' forwards.

The signings of half-back pair Jacob Miller and Gareth Widdop from near neighbours Wakefield Trinity and Warrington respectively have added another dimension to Cas' squad, but the focus has been as much on improving the defensive side of the Tigers' game.

"We inherited a really skilful group with middles who can play with the ball and have a really good catch and pass, and we added to that with the signing of Joe Westerman," Last said.

Jacob Miller is one of Castleford's big signings for the 2023 Super League season

"What has been really pleasing is the lads have come [back to pre-season training] with a real appetite from a defensive point of view.

"Then just offensively, the addition of Jacob Miller is going to really help us. He's an experienced Super League player with a really strong kicking game - and you add Gareth Widdop to that.

"You look at the spine of our team with [Paul] McShane, Westerman, Niall Evalds, Gareth Widdop and Jacob Miller, you're talking over 1,000 games of experience there. If we can keep them on the field, they're going to cause opposition teams a lot of problems with their experience."

The 2023 Betfred Super League season kicks-off in February with two fixtures from Round 1 live on Sky Sports. Grand Final runners-up Leeds Rhinos travel to Warrington Wolves on Thursday February 16, followed by promoted Leigh Leopards hosting Salford Red Devils on Friday February 17.