Women's Super League: Leeds Rhinos-York Valkyrie Grand Final rematch opens 2023 season

Reigning champions Leeds kick off the 2023 Women's Super League season against Grand Final runners-up York

Reigning champions Leeds Rhinos and York Valkyrie will open the 2023 Betfred Women's Super League season with a rematch of last year's Grand Final.

That clash at Totally Wicked Stadium saw the Rhinos clinch their second BWSL title with a 12-4 victory over the newly renamed Valkyrie and it promises to be another hard-fought clash when the teams meet on Sunday, April 9.

The match at Headingley will be the first part of a double header, followed by the Rhinos men taking on Huddersfield Giants in the Betfred Super League at 6pm.

"There is more excitement and anticipation than ever around women's rugby league in 2023, after the national impact made by England's performances in the World Cup," Thomas Brindle, general manager of the Women's Super League, said.

"For the BWSL to kick off with a repeat of last year's Grand Final as part of a double header at Headingley is another first for the competition, and another big stage for a lot of those England players."

The other 10 BWSL clubs begin their campaign on Sunday April 16, when York have another heavyweight clash against 2022 Betfred Women's Challenge Cup winners St Helens at the LNER Community Stadium.

Other highlights of that round will see Warrington Wolves making their debut in Group One with a derby against Wigan Warriors, and away matches for the two new names in Group Two as Salford Red Devils travel to Castleford Tigers, and Leigh Leopards face Bradford Bulls at Odsal.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from the Women's Super League Grand Final between Leeds Rhinos and York City Knights. The best of the action from the Women's Super League Grand Final between Leeds Rhinos and York City Knights.

That will set the scene for England's mid-season international against France in Warrington on April 29, and the group stage of the Betfred Women's Challenge Cup - to be drawn on January 12 - will then take centre stage for a month.

The BWSL returns on Friday May 26 with another blockbuster at Headingley, as Leeds face St Helens. Also that weekend, the Valkyrie will face Warrington as part of the Betfred Championship's Summer Bash at the LNER Community Stadium.

The last round of regular season games is on the weekend of September 8 to 10, after which the top four of Group One will contest semi-finals leading to the Betfred Women's Super League Grand Final on the weekend of October 7-8.

The team finishing top of Group Two will secure automatic promotion to the expanded eight-team BWSL Group One in 2024, with play-offs to determine the second promoted team.

Warrington won promotion to Group One of the Women's Super League in 2022

"We welcome three new names to the BWSL in 2023, following the rebrand of York Valkyrie, the new partnership between Leigh Leopards and Leigh Miners Rangers, and the rapid progress made by Salford Red Devils in their debut season in 2022," Brindle said.

"With Warrington building impressively for their elevation to Group One, it promises to be the most competitive season yet - and we hope to make some more exciting announcements soon about broadcast coverage."

Wells: 2023 Women's Super League should be a cracker

Sky Sports rugby league expert Jon Wells…

"The Easter Weekend marks the return of the Women's Super League for 2023 - and if 2022 was anything to go by, this season should be a cracker.

"Leeds Rhinos aim to defend their crown in a really exciting Group One which includes the old enemy St Helens, the newly-promoted Warrington Wolves and the newly-named York side who surely already take the award for best re-brand. The Valkyrie are looking to slay all before them, as they so nearly did last time out.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Player of the match Caitlin Beevers says the Women's Super League Grand Final was a 'phenomenal game' for the women's game. Player of the match Caitlin Beevers says the Women's Super League Grand Final was a 'phenomenal game' for the women's game.

"If you've not experienced the Women's Super League before, you won't be disappointed."

Betfred Women's Super League 2023 fixtures

Sunday, April 9: Leeds Rhinos vs York Valkyrie (TBC).

Sunday, April 16: Warrington Wolves vs Wigan Warriors (2pm), Huddersfield Giants vs Leeds Rhinos (2pm), York Valkyrie vs St Helens (3pm), Bradford Bulls vs Leigh Leopards (5.15pm), Featherstone Rovers vs Barrow Raiders (12pm), Castleford Tigers vs Salford Red Devils (2pm).

Friday, May 26: Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens (5.30pm).

Sunday, May 28: Huddersfield Giants vs Wigan Warriors (2pm), York Valkyrie vs Warrington Wolves (TBC), Barrow Raiders vs Bradford Bulls (2pm), Salford Red Devils vs Leigh Leopards (12pm), Featherstone Rovers vs Castleford Tigers (12pm).

Sunday, June 11: St Helens vs Wigan Warriors (1pm), Huddersfield Giants vs Warrington Wolves (2pm), Bradford Bulls vs Salford Red Devils (5.15pm), Barrow Raiders vs Castleford Tigers (12pm), Leigh Leopards vs Featherstone Rovers (2pm).

Sunday, July 2: St Helens vs Huddersfield Giants (1pm), Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos (2pm), York Valkyrie vs Wigan Warriors (12pm), Bradford Bulls vs Castleford Tigers (5.15pm), Featherstone Rovers vs Salford Red Devils (12pm), Barrow Raiders vs Leigh Leopards (12pm).

Sunday, July 9: Warrington Wolves vs St Helens (2pm), Wigan Warriors vs Leeds Rhinos (12pm), Huddersfield Giants vs York Valkyrie (2pm), Featherstone Rovers vs Bradford Bulls (12pm), Castleford Tigers vs Leigh Leopards (2pm), Salford Red Devils vs Barrow Raiders (12pm).

Sunday, July 16: Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves (12pm), York Valkyrie vs Leeds Rhinos (12pm), Leigh Leopards vs Bradford Bulls (2pm), Barrow Raiders vs Featherstone Rovers (12pm), Salford Red Devils vs Castleford Tigers (12pm).

Friday, July 28: St Helens vs York Valkyrie (5.30pm).

Sunday, July 30: Warrington Wolves vs Huddersfield Giants (2pm).

Sunday, August 6: Wigan Warriors vs St Helens (12pm), Warrington Wolves vs York Valkyrie (2pm), Leeds Rhinos vs Huddersfield Giants (12.30pm), Salford Red Devils vs Bradford Bulls (12pm), Castleford Tigers vs Barrow Raiders (2pm), Featherstone Rovers vs Leigh Leopards (12pm).

Sunday, August 20: Huddersfield Giants vs St Helens (2pm), Wigan Warriors vs York Valkyrie (12pm), Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves (12.30pm), Bradford Bulls vs Barrow Raiders (5.15pm), Leigh Leopards vs Salford Red Devils (2pm), Castleford Tigers vs Featherstone Rovers (2pm).

Sunday, September 3: Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants (12pm), St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos (1pm), Bradford Bulls vs Featherstone Rovers (5.15pm), Leigh Leopards vs Castleford Tigers (2pm), Barrow Raiders vs Salford Red Devils (2pm).

Friday, September 8: Leeds Rhinos vs Wigan Warriors (5.30pm).

Sunday, September 10: St Helens vs Warrington Wovles (1pm), York Valkyrie vs Huddersfield Giants (3pm), Castleford Tigers vs Bradford Bulls (2pm), Salford Red Devils vs Featherstone Rovers (12pm), Leigh Leopards vs Barrow Raiders (2pm).

Play-off semi-finals: TBC.

October 7/8: Grand Final (TBC).

Sky Sports is the home of all three Super League Grand Finals in 2023. The Men's Grand Final, the Women's Grand Final and the Wheelchair Grand Final will all be live on Sky Sports next season. The new Super League season starts on Thursday February 16.