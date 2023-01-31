Fouad Yaha: Catalans Dragons dealt injury blow as star winger ruled out for five months

Fouad Yaha is the latest injury blow for the Dragons ahead of the 2023 Super League season

Catalans Dragons have suffered a major blow ahead of the new Betfred Super League season with star winger Fouad Yaha ruled out for five months.

The French club revealed surgery on a dislocated shoulder sustained by Yaha in pre-season training has been successful, but that he will still miss most of the season.

A short statement released by the Dragons said: "Fouad Yaha underwent successful surgery following his dislocated shoulder. His unavailability is estimated at 5 months."

The 26-year-old has scored 100 tries in 149 appearances for the Perpignan-based side, and became their all-time leading try scorer during the last campaign.

Catalans are already sweating over the fitness of Sam Tomkins and Mike McMeeken ahead of their season-opener at Wakefield on February 17, with both players undergoing minor operations following last year's World Cup.

