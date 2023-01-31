Fouad Yaha: Catalans Dragons dealt injury blow as star winger ruled out for five months
Last Updated: 31/01/23 4:24pm
Catalans Dragons have suffered a major blow ahead of the new Betfred Super League season with star winger Fouad Yaha ruled out for five months.
The French club revealed surgery on a dislocated shoulder sustained by Yaha in pre-season training has been successful, but that he will still miss most of the season.
A short statement released by the Dragons said: "Fouad Yaha underwent successful surgery following his dislocated shoulder. His unavailability is estimated at 5 months."
The 26-year-old has scored 100 tries in 149 appearances for the Perpignan-based side, and became their all-time leading try scorer during the last campaign.
Catalans are already sweating over the fitness of Sam Tomkins and Mike McMeeken ahead of their season-opener at Wakefield on February 17, with both players undergoing minor operations following last year's World Cup.
