Jamie Jones-Buchanan hails impact of Rohan Smith in leading Leeds Rhinos revival | 'He's just exceptional'

Jamie Jones-Buchanan has hailed the impact Rohan Smith has made at Leeds Rhinos

Jamie Jones-Buchanan believes his former junior team-mate Rohan Smith has taken Leeds Rhinos' squad to another level as last year’s Grand Final runners-up prepare to kick off the 2023 Super League season.

The 41-year-old and the Rhinos head coach were team-mates together in their youth at community club Stanningley when Smith's father Brian was coach of Bradford Bulls before their respective rugby league careers went in different directions.

Jones-Buchanan, who enjoyed a trophy-laden 20-year playing career as a forward with Leeds, has been impressed by what the Australian has already achieved after taking charge at Headingley last May after guiding them from relegation candidates to the Old Trafford showpiece where they were beaten 24-12 by St Helens.

"I played with Rohan at Stanningley for a few games and it was brilliant, but I went off on one path as a professional player and he went off on another as a career coach, and he's just exceptional," Jones-Buchanan told Sky Sports News.

"The way he inspires the players through what he has learnt and encourages them to think about and reflect upon as a coach as well is exceptional. Each one of those players has developed and become a better version of themselves, now it's about doing that together as a team.

"The proof is always in the pudding and it's not until they take to the pitch we'll see if they've got the levels of intensity to take on great teams like St Helens and Wigan, and other clubs who'll bring a new identity in 2023."

Seven-time Grand Final winner Jones-Buchanan served as Leeds' interim head coach for six weeks in 2022 between Richard Agar's departure and Smith arriving, and remained part of the 41-year-old's staff until the end of the season when he became the Rhinos' first head of culture, diversity and inclusivity.

The former Great Britain and England international was not surprised Smith was able to oversee a turnaround which saw the Rhinos rise from 11th to achieve their first Grand Final appearance since 2017 though, given the potential he felt was there to be unlocked in the squad.

"I wasn't surprised at all, and that was the difficulty when I had that interim coach period for six weeks - it was simultaneously the most exhilarating and fearful six weeks of my life," Jones-Buchanan said.

"We were in 11th spot and fighting against relegation at the time, but I knew there was potential within the squad both at the youth and experienced end. If we could get them talking to each other and get that team spirit back then they would go on a great journey, and Rohan Smith was outstanding.

"I didn't have the technical or tactical ability to take them to a Grand Final like he did or the level of experience in the time I'd been coaching, but he did - and they've just got to build on that this year and hopefully go one step further."

Leeds Rhinos' James Bentley looks dejected after the Grand Final defeat to St Helens

The defeat in the title decider at Old Trafford saw St Helens become the first team to win four Super League Grand Finals in a row, breaking the record of three successive triumphs previously held by Leeds.

Saints are currently in Australia preparing to face back-to-back NRL champions Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge, live on Sky Sports on Saturday, February 18, and Jones-Buchanan revealed his admiration for everything they have achieved in recent years.

"What I admire about St Helens is that they've been at the top for a long time, but they've been really consistent in that as well," Jones-Buchanan said.

"They beat Leeds' record of three in a row last year, which killed me as a Yorkshireman and a Leeds lad, but you've got to admire the tenacity and their ability, the fortitude, resilience and intensity they play at.

"When you're at the top of the tree in sport, everybody comes to knock you off every week, but St Helens have repelled that for four years which is really admirable. In a gladiatorial game like rugby league, that takes its toll physically and mentally.

"They're over in Australia playing in the World Club Challenge soon and I hope they do the English game proud and fly the flag for the very best version of our game."

