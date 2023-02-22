The Bench with Jenna and Jon: Brodie Croft on his journey from an ostrich farm to Super League star

Brodie Croft takes a selfie with Salford fans following last week's win over Leigh

Brodie Croft is one of the stars of the Betfred Super League, but perhaps the reigning Man of Steel’s skill with an egg-shaped ball in his hands can be traced back to his early years growing up on an ostrich farm.

Until the age of five, Croft lived with his family on a farm in rural Queensland, where the large flightless birds were among the livestock being reared there.

The 25-year-old still looks back fondly on those times and, speaking on the latest episode of The Bench with Jenna and Jon which is out on Thursday, revealed how he enjoys nothing more than going back to enjoy the open countryside with those members of his family who still live there whenever he is back home.

"It wasn't just ostriches, there were other animals, but to my knowledge it was the breeding of ostriches and the eggs," Croft told Sky Sports' new rugby league podcast.

"We could sell off the eggs and my grandma loved painting the eggs, so we had some nice artwork around the place. I remember you'd wake up at 6.30 in the morning and dad would get you on the motorbike and you'd go across to the ostriches.

"I was never allowed to go in because I was very young at that age while dad used to go into the ostrich farm. They kick and they're very dangerous, and dad would tell me stories about how dangerous they are.

"I loved my experience growing up there on the farm with the farmland and the openness of it. The openness is something I enjoy really going back home to. I try to get out there whenever I can during the off-season to get into the openness and the fresh air."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils. Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils.

Croft excelled in both codes of rugby in his youth, but it was league where his talent came to the fore, and he made his NRL breakthrough with Melbourne Storm while still a teenager where he immediately drew comparisons among pundits to modern-day Australian great Cooper Cronk.

A dream move back to his home state with Brisbane Broncos for the start of the 2020 season turned sour though and after two difficult years, he decided to swap the NRL for Super League and join Salford.

He has rapidly rebuilt his status with the Red Devils, earning the prestigious Man of Steel accolade in his first season, and Croft says rediscovering his confidence was the reason behind his displays for Paul Rowley's side, who got to within 80 minutes of a Grand Final appearance.

"It was more frustrating more than anything because I knew and felt deep down what I was capable of doing, but it wasn't working out for me," Croft said, reflecting on his time with the Broncos.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch all of Man of Steel Brodie Croft's tries for the Salford Red Devils in the 2022 Betfred Super League. Watch all of Man of Steel Brodie Croft's tries for the Salford Red Devils in the 2022 Betfred Super League.

"I'd just go to training each day working harder and harder, because it's in me that if things aren't working, I'll work extra-hard to try to make them work.

"Then when that wasn't working, I'd go back and try again and again, and it got to a point where I felt I was banging my head against a brick wall.

"I feel I've found that confidence in myself and shown what I'm capable of. Deep down, I've always known what I've been capable of, but it's just been frustrating and annoying at times that it hasn't worked out, for whatever reason."

Croft, fresh from signing the longest contract in the history of Super League which runs until 2030, and Salford kicked off the 2023 Super League campaign with a 20-10 win over promoted Leigh Leopards last Friday.

Live Betfred Super League Live on

The Red Devils are live on Sky Sports again on Thursday from 7.30pm when they host another Round 1 winner in Hull Kingston Rovers (kick-off 8pm), and Croft is in no doubt they are capable of competing for honours again after retaining many key members of last year's squad.

"I'd be silly to say we're not fighting for silverware, and I truly believe we've got the ground to do it," Croft said.

"We've got a consistency about it and a high calibre of players I really enjoy playing with, and a lot of grafters who work hard for each other.

"With a mix of that and some of the freaky talents a fair few players of our team have we can do something special."

Listen to the full interview with Brodie Croft on the latest episode of The Bench with Jenna and Jon from Thursday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Spreaker. Watch Salford Red Devils against Hull Kingston Rovers in the Betfred Super League live on Sky Sports Arena on Thursday from 7.30pm (kick-off 8pm) and stream the 2023 Super League and NRL seasons on NOW TV.