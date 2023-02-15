Super League 2023: Man of Steel Brodie Croft happy to share limelight with fellow Salford Red Devils

Brodie Croft enters the 2023 Super League season as the reigning Man of Steel

Brodie Croft might have been acclaimed as Man of Steel after a stellar debut season for Salford Red Devils, but the Australian half-back is at pains to point out last year’s run to the play-off semi-finals involved plenty of other contributors too.

For starters, there was the fact fellow Red Devils Tim Lafai and Ken Sio were named in the Betfred Super League Dream Team along with the 25-year-old, with the Samoan duo then playing a part in helping their international side reach the Rugby League World Cup final for the first time.

Current Red Devils squad members Mark Sneyd, Andy Ackers, Kallum Watkins (England), Ryan Brierley (Scotland), Rhys Williams (Wales) and King Vuniyayawa (Fiji) all received call-ups for the global gathering too, and while Croft appreciates the attention his own performances received he is happy to share the limelight.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"We've got such a strong playing group across the board and sometimes I feel like that gets forgotten at Salford," Croft told Sky Sports.

"If anything, I take a lot of pride in seeing those boys make those teams and achieve those accomplishments, knowing I had a tiny little bit to play in helping them get there.

"I definitely don't take it for granted and I appreciate the attention, but I'm fortunate in the environment I'm in at Salford with the playing group and also my family back at home.

"They keep me very grounded, so I really enjoy the place I'm in at the moment, and people can say what they want."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch all of Man of Steel Brodie Croft's tries for the Salford Red Devils in the Super League. Watch all of Man of Steel Brodie Croft's tries for the Salford Red Devils in the Super League.

After a difficult two seasons with Brisbane Broncos back home in the NRL, it was clear the move to Salford and Super League had given Croft a new lease of life and saw him back to being more like the exciting talent that burst onto the scene with Melbourne Storm during their 2017 campaign.

Such was his impact that he was linked with a swift return to Australia's premiere competition in 2024 on the expiration of his initial two-year deal with the Red Devils but has instead committed to his current club by signing a contract which runs until 2030 on the eve of the new Super League campaign.

"A couple of factors would definitely be the stability the deal provides to me and my family, because the missus and I have two kids under two, and then on the back of that just the club," Croft said of his unprecedented contract extension.

"The people at the club who make up Salford are just a real joy to go to work with every day, so between those two they are definitely major factors in signing a deal like this - because certainly the weather wasn't!

We've got such a strong playing group across the board and sometimes I feel like that gets forgotten at Salford. Reigning Super League Man of Steel Brodie Croft

"I feel like in most workplaces when things are settled at home, and you have a good environment at home and in the workspace your best performances will come out.

"I was fortunate enough to get things settled really early and being in an environment where I felt welcomed and a lot of love and joy around the boys which make you want to play for each other. Fortunately, the results started to turn our way come the end of the year."

Having been tipped by many observers to struggle in 2022, Salford defied the naysayers by reaching the play-offs and then getting to within 80 minutes of the Grand Final, pushing champions St Helens all the way before eventually succumbing 19-12 at Totally Wicked Stadium.

Now all eyes are on the Red Devils to see if they can replicate that in 2023 and Paul Rowley's side get their season under way on Friday, live on Sky Sports, when they travel to promoted Leigh Leopards.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Salford half-back Brodie Croft paid tribute to his wife, family and teammates after being named as the 2022 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel. Salford half-back Brodie Croft paid tribute to his wife, family and teammates after being named as the 2022 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel.

Live Betfred Super League Live on

Whatever expectations are on them from the outside though, Croft is determined to keep his mind on the job at hand - following the approach that worked well for both him and the team last year.

"The best way to go out about it is just to block it out, I guess," Croft said. "People can write the storylines and say what they want, but it's up to us to go out there and do our job week in, week out.

"We've got a great environment at the club between the players and the coaching staff, and we know what we're capable of.

"We know the hard work it's going to take to get us there, and I've got full belief in this group [that] we can stick to our guns, do us, and achieve something special this year."

Salford Red Devils travel to promoted Leigh Leopards in the first round of the new Super League season on Friday, February 17 live on Sky Sports. Watch 66 live matches, including Magic Weekend, the play-offs and the Grand Final, on Sky Sports in 2023 and stream on NOW TV.