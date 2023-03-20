Super League Round 5 team of the week - Hat-trick heroes and drop-goal drama

Tom Johnstone continued his prolific try-scoring form with Catalans to earn a place in our latest team of the week

We go through the statistics from the latest round of the 2023 Betfred Super League season and put together our combined XIII of the stand-out players...

1. Greg Eden (Castleford Tigers)

The full-back assisted both of Bureta Faraimo's tries as Castleford Tigers chalked up their first win of the season with a 14-8 victory at home to Leeds Rhinos on Thursday.

Eden assisted two linebreaks as well, along with breaking the line once and busting two tackles as he gained 131 metres with the ball in hand.

2. Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons)

A hat-trick from Super League's joint-leading try-scorer so far in 2023 saw Johnstone take his tally to eight tries in five appearances for Catalans as they beat Hull Kingston Rovers 26-12.

The winger's tries came on the back of him gaining 188 metres with 69 post-contact metres, breaking the line once and busting six tackles.

3. Reece Lyne (Wakefield Trinity)

The England international put in a fine display for Trinity in the three-quarters on Sunday, but unfortunately could not help them avoid a 14-13 defeat to Salford Red Devils in golden point.

Lyne scored a try for the hosts while gaining 93 metres and 47 post-contact metres, breaking the line once and busting eight tackles.

4. Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors)

The centre returned to haunt former club Huddersfield Giants by scoring a try in Wigan's 14-12 win at the John Smith's Stadium on Friday night.

Wardle assisted a try and a line-break for the visitors too, along with breaking the line once and busting five tackles as he gained 79 metres.

5. Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves)

The winger took his tally for the season to six tries so far with a hat-trick as Warrington overcame Leigh Leopards 38-20 on Friday night.

Ashton's tries came in a game where he gained 100 metres and broke the line three times, along with busting one tackle.

6. Tyrone May (Catalans Dragons)

The versatile May put in a strong performance pulling the strings in the halves for the Dragons as they secured their fifth win of the campaign by beating Hull KR at home on Saturday.

The Samoa international assisted two tries and one linebreak, broke one tackle, and forced a goal-line drop-out from one of his in-play kicks.

7. Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils)

The scrum-half grabbed the headlines for the Red Devils by kicking the game-clinching drop goal against Wakefield in golden point, having landed a one-pointer early in the contest.

Sneyd was a constant running threat with the ball in hand too, gaining 69 metres, while his in-play kicking proved important for the Red Devils with a total of 334 metres from his boot.

8. Adam Sidlow (Salford Red Devils)

The off-season signing made a big impact off the interchange bench for Salford against Wakefield with the ball in hand, gaining 135 metres.

Sidlow made 60 post-contact metres too, breaking four tackles and making one linebreak. He came up with 37 tackles on the defensive side of the ball as well.

9. Daryl Clarke (Warrington Wolves)

The hooker was at the heart of things for the Wolves in both attack and defence as they continued their unbeaten start with a victory at home to Leigh.

Clarke provided an assist for a try and busted one tackle, along with gaining 45 metres in attack. On the defensive side, he made 33 tackles with a completion rate of just over 97 per cent.

10. Julian Bousquet (Catalans Dragons)

The France international led from the front again for the Dragons as they overcame Hull KR with some strong ball-carrying.

Bousquet gained 95 metres with 57 post-contact metres, breaking the line once and busting two tackles. In defence, the prop made 15 tackles with a 100 per cent completion rate.

11. Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves)

Warrington's 2023 testimonial man showed why he remains an important part of the team with some key contributions in the win over Leigh.

Currie assisted a try and a linebreak in attack, as well as offloading twice and gaining 69 metres. In defence, he made 21 tackles as well.

12. Curtis Sironen (St Helens)

The Australian put in plenty of hard yards in both attack and defence as the reigning champions got back to winning ways with a 20-12 win at home to Hull FC.

Sironen gained 98 metres with the ball in hand along with making 55 post-contact metres, busting four tackles. In defence, he came up with 31 tackles with a completion rate of just under 97 per cent.

13. Morgan Smithies (Wigan Warriors)

The back row forward was a strong presence in both attack and defence for the Warriors as they secured victory away to Huddersfield.

Smithies gained 114 metres with 48 post-contact metres in attack, while making 46 tackles with a nearly 94 per cent completion rate in defence.

