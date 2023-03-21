Wheelchair Super League aiming to build on Rugby League World Cup boost as 2023 season gets under way

Rob Hawkins is aiming to help Halifax retain their Wheelchair Super League title in 2023

Having been involved in playing and coaching wheelchair rugby league for a decade, Mike Swainger has long known what the wider world found out about the sport during last year's Rugby League World Cup.

Afforded a platform which saw the tournament put on an equal footing with the running game's men's and women's competitions, wheelchair players and teams from around the world enraptured the watching public in an event which culminated with host nation England triumphing in the final.

Along with combining the gladiatorial and skill aspects of the running game, that World Cup saw wheelchair rugby league show why it proclaims itself as the most inclusive sport in the world, with male and female disabled and able-bodied athletes of all ages competing on an even playing field.

Hull FC head coach Swainger, an amputee who plays alongside his able-bodied son, has already seen an upswell in interest for the Black and Whites' team and is delighted so many others are now realising why those involved in the wheelchair game have been so vocal about its qualities.

"We've been banging on loads about how good it is, but now it has opened people's eyes as to what wheelchair rugby league is all about and how close it is to the running game as well," Swainger told Sky Sports.

"You don't have to be disabled to play the sport, it is fully inclusive, and if you're a general fan of the sport you're going to be a fan of wheelchair rugby league. It's an opportunity for you to play the game regardless of what ability you come in at.

"It's about trying to take down these barriers and create opportunities, and that's what I've always been all about.

"Without wheelchair rugby league, there is not much else I'd be really interested in sport-wise or maybe even capable of doing."

Both Hull FC and cross-city Betfred Super League rivals Hull Kingston Rovers have wheelchair sides, offering further opportunities for those in one of rugby league's biggest strongholds who are unable to take part in the running game to compete in the sport.

It is 72 miles down the M62 where the Betfred Wheelchair Super League's current leading lights are though, with Halifax Panthers kicking off the 2023 domestic campaign as reigning champions after dethroning Leeds Rhinos with a 52-48 win in last year's Grand Final.

The West Yorkshire town has a strong rugby league tradition in the running game, with the Panthers - these days playing in the second-tier Betfred Championship - having four league titles and five Challenge Cup triumphs to their name, along with being founder members of Super League.

Rob Hawkins won the Wheelchair World Cup with England in 2022 after helping Halifax to Grand Final glory

At present though, it is the wheelchair team making waves in the sport and Rob Hawkins, one of those who helped England to World Cup glory in 2022, is proud the sacrifices he and his team-mates have made are paying off.

"It feels good, but it's not just me putting the hard work in - it's the rest of the team," Hawkins said. "We've all had commitments we've had to give up playing this sport, especially like weekends away.

"I know my partner is not too happy with me when it means I can't go on holiday with her because I've got a game or be at training but putting Halifax on the map makes it even better.

"We've just got to keep playing our game consistently and playing very calm as well and keep that level of respect we had last season. If we do that, we can come out with the trophy again."

Halifax's attempt to retain their Wheelchair Super League crown kicked off with a 59-45 defeat away to Wigan Warriors over the weekend, but the Panthers are being spurred on in 2023 by wanting to honour the memory of assistant coach and former Halifax reserve team player Zak Dewhirst following his death in February at the age of 27.

"Zak was a very good member of the team," Hawkins said. "He helped us a lot last season from his running game experience, and he put his advice in and we took it really well.

"It gives us an aim to do something. Obviously, the main aim is to win, but it gives us something to look on and celebrate his life for the time we knew him.

"We're all allowed to be sad, but instead of it holding us down we want to remember him, celebrate his life, and the sport and the stuff he did for us."

Hull FC wheelchair head coach Mike Swainger

Hull FC's first match of the new campaign saw them go down 64-42 to London Roosters, who they now host on April 1, with Swainger's team aiming to build on a 2022 campaign which culminated in a defeat to North Wales Crusaders in the Middle 5 Grand Final.

The Black and Whites' boss acknowledges they still have some catching up to do with the top sides in the Wheelchair Super League, but is determined to ensure the team keep developing and offering opportunities to potential players in the city.

"With your top clubs like Leeds, Halifax and Wigan, you've got representation playing for England, Wales and Ireland, and with that comes experience," Swainger said.

"We've got it tough, but it's about how we can develop and hit little milestones, keep this journey going and trying to challenge ourselves."

