Super League: Josh Charnley hat-trick secures Leigh Leopards hard-fought 24-16 win over Hull FC

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Hull FC and Leigh Leopards Highlights of the Super League match between Hull FC and Leigh Leopards

Leigh Leopards ground out a hard-fought 24-16 win over Hull FC thanks to a hat-trick from Josh Charnley as they claimed their third victory since returning to Super League.

The Leopards showed tremendous attacking prowess, led by John Asiata and Lachlan Lam, but also a determination and desperation in defence to repel Hull, who threatened a comeback late in the game, to claim a well-earned two points.

For Hull, it was another disappointing performance at home and in stark contrast to their valiant effort in defeat last week to Saints and Tony Smith's side were left ruing a terrible start to the game, falling to their fourth-straight defeat.

Story of the game

Leigh raced into a 16-point lead inside the opening quarter of an hour, cutting Hull's right edge apart almost at will.

The Leopards got a strong early lead over Hull FC

Kai O'Donnell raced onto a flat Lam pass to score a simple try before the half-back orchestrated a quick-fire double to Charnley to shock the hosts early in the game.

Hull responded positively though and built their way back into the contest off the back of a more robust defence and found some energy to test Leigh.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Shortly after Jake Clifford had a try chalked off for obstruction, Brad Dwyer split the visiting defence and a loose ball found its way to Davy Litten, who raced for his first try in Super League and cut the gap to 10.

The hosts were putting Leigh under pressure and almost doubled their tally through Carlos Tuimavave, who was playing his first game since June, but the kick from Joe Lovodua just evaded him.

Davy Litten fought back in the corner for the hosts

The half ended with frustration for Hull as Ligi Sao was sin-binned for a high tackle, but Ben Reynolds missed the resulting penalty goal to see Leigh take a 10-point advantage into the break.

Reynolds did add a penalty 10 minutes into the second half before Charnley completed his hat-trick, seconds after seeing Sao go to the sin bin for a second time to put the Leopards in control.

However, Hull responded well and set up a nervy finish with back-to-back tries from Jake Clifford and Liam Sutcliffe to cut the gap to four.

It was a hard-fought tie as Hull FC came back in the second half

It ultimately ended in disappointment for Hull though, who were penalised for an accidental offside of the resulting restart, where Reynolds added a further penalty to put Leigh two scores ahead and wrap up the win for Adrian Lam's side.

What's next?

Hull FC have another big test next as they take a trip to face Warrington Wolves on Saturday April 1, with kick-off at 1pm. For Leigh Leopards, they have a huge clash awaiting as they welcome local rivals Wigan Warriors on Thursday March 30, live on Sky Sports Arena, with kick-off at 8pm.