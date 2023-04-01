Catalans Dragons 22-18 Castleford: Mike McMeeken scores late try as Dragons snatch win

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Catalans Dragons against Castleford Tigers in the Betfred Super League. Highlights of Catalans Dragons against Castleford Tigers in the Betfred Super League.

A late try from Mike McKeeken saw Catalans Dragons snatch a 22-18 win over Castleford Tigers in Perpignan to keep up the pressure on Betfred Super League leaders Warrington Wolves.

Paul Seguier crossed first for Catalans but the Tigers hit straight back with a try from Jack Broadbent.

Further scores from Tom Johnstone and Arthur Mourgue then gave the Dragons the advantage, but Jordan Turner and a second try from Broadbent edged the visitors in front for the first time, until McKeeken struck five minutes from time to move Catalans two points off the top of the table.

Story of the game

Catalans had the first points on the board when prop Seguier grounded a loose ball in-goal, but the response was immediate as stand-off Broadbent mopped up some sloppy handling by the home side and collected to score from 10 metres out. Hooker Paul McShane levelled the scores with the conversion.

Adam Keighran's 19th-minute penalty put the hosts back in front and that lead was stretched further when Mitchell Pearce worked his magic to put French international Cesar Rouge through for the line, with his last-second pass giving Johnstone a try in the left corner.

His fellow winger Tom Davies could have scored in the opposite corner just before half-time but failed to ground the ball correctly as Catalans went in 12-6 at the break.

However, the Dragons were able to stretch their advantage in the opening moments of the second half when a dazzling individual break from Mourgue bamboozled the Castleford defence and allowed the full-back to dot down on the left.

Tom Johnstone continued his try-scoring form for Catalans

Star player Sam Tomkins entered the fray for Castleford immediately after the try, replacing Mitchell Pearce, but it was Catalans who almost scored again when Davies was pushed into touch inches from the line.

The Tigers made the most of the let-off and Turner forced his way over following great build-up work, with McShane converting to make it 16-12 half-way through the second half.

The game was then turned on its head in the 70th minute when Broadbent broke the defensive line with 70 metres to run, outpacing both Catalans wingers to cross the line and ground behind the posts with a superb solo effort.

McShane's conversion put the Tigers ahead for the first time in the game, but Catalans had the final say when McMeeken stretched over the line to put the Dragons back in front, with Mourgue adding the extras to make sure of the win.

Jack Broadbent scored a long-range try for Castleford

What they said

Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara

"I'm as proud of the group as I've ever been tonight. These players have been through an extremely difficult week for a number of reasons, which I won't go into.

"We finished the game tired against Leeds and we looked tired tonight. I detest the way we played tonight, we had opportunities to put the game away from Castleford and we could have been breathing a lot easier at the end of the game."

Castleford Tigers interim head coach Andy Last

"We're absolutely devastated. To come here to a quality side like Catalans, they are a difficult team to play against anywhere but here in Perpignan and we take them to the last couple of sets of the game...I am very proud of our players.

"I did think we'd won the game when Jack Broadbent went 80 metres to score but we couldn't quite see it out and that's where we're at against the best teams in the competition."

What's next?

Catalans are back on home turf next week as they host Warrington on Saturday, April 8 (5pm UK time). Castleford now face a huge derby clash with near neighbours and fellow strugglers Wakefield Trinity on Thursday, April 6 (8pm). Both matches are live on Sky Sports.