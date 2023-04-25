England name new-look squad for France match as head coach Shaun Wane picks 15 uncapped players

Warrington half-back George Williams was appointed England captain last week

England coach Shaun Wane has named a new-look squad for Saturday's international against France, with only George Williams, Jack Welsby and Kai Pearce-Paul retained from last year's World Cup campaign and 15 players in line for debuts.

New captain Williams, Welsby, Pearce-Paul and Ben Currie are the only members of a 19-man party to have represented England before.

Wane excited to see how new boys fare

Wane said: "It was always my intention to pick a young squad for this mid-season game and I am really happy with the final 19 I've selected. All of these players have been picked based on their form in Super League and with an eye on the next Rugby League World Cup in France in 2025.

"I am excited to see how some of these lads go on the international stage and it's a massive privilege to be able to give them the opportunity to represent our country."

Warrington stars Williams and Currie are joined in the squad by five of their Wolves team-mates in Matty Ashton, James Harrison, Matty Nicholson, Josh Thewlis and Danny Walker.

Six Wigan players are named with Ethan Havard, Toby King - who played for Ireland in last year's World Cup - Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies and Jake Wardle picked alongside Pearce-Paul.

England cruised to a 42-18 win over France in the second round of their World Cup campaign in Bolton in October, before suffering a heart-breaking 27-26 defeat to Samoa in the semi-finals.

England squad for France match: Matty Ashton, Ben Currie (both Warrington Wolves), Tyler Dupree (Salford Red Devils), Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos), James Harrison (Warrington Wolves), Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors), Tom Holroyd (Leeds Rhinos), Toby King (Wigan Warriors), Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten (both Hull KR), Matty Nicholson (Warrington Wolves), Kai Pearce-Paul, Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies (all Wigan Warriors), Josh Thewlis, Danny Walker (both Warrington Wolves), Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors), Jack Welsby (St Helens), George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

New NRLW recruits Dodd, Roche in England squad

Australia-bound duo Georgia Roche and Hollie-Mae Dodd have both made the 19-player England women's squad.

Hollie-Mae Dodd will join Canberra Raiders from York Valkyrie

Roche and Dodd became the first English women to sign professional rugby league contracts with clubs in Australia ahead of the forthcoming NRLW season, with Dodd joining Canberra Raiders and Roche expected to link up with Newcastle Knights.

New head coach Stuart Barrow has named eight St Helens players in his squad, which will be captained for the first time by Jodie Cunningham.

England Women squad: Savannah Andrade (York), Keara Bennett (Leeds), Leah Burke, Jodie Cunningham (C) (both St Helens), Hollie-Mae Dodd, Grace Field (both York), Amy Hardcastle (Leeds), Zoe Harris, Shona Hoyle, Tara Jones (all St Helens), Vicky Molyneux (Wigan), Eboni Partington (St Helens), Sinead Peach, Tara-Jane Stanley, Tamzin Renouf (all York), Georgia Roche (Leeds), Emily Rudge (St Helens), Vicky Whitfield (St Helens), Olivia Wood (York)