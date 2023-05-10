The Bench podcast: Gareth Ellis on 4G pitches, shoulder pads and 'head noise'
Gareth Ellis joins Jon Wilkin and Jamie Jones-Buchanan to discuss his playing career and coaching role at Hull FC: Download and subscribe to 'The Bench with Jenna and Jon' now!
Gareth Ellis joins Jon Wilkin and Jamie Jones-Buchanan on The Bench this week as he takes a look back at his outstanding playing career.
After hanging up his boots in 2020, Ellis has been an assistant coach at Hull FC, and he has now taken a trip down memory lane.
With a total of 437 career appearances, Ellis discusses longevity in sport and what it takes to be an elite player, especially in Super League, while opening up on the pressure he used to feel week in, week out in the competition.
"I hated game day. I sometimes used to think I hope this game gets cancelled," said Ellis.
"I used to have so much worry and put so much pressure on myself."
Ellis also opens up on 4G pitches, shoulder pads and tight kits.
"Towards the back end of my career, I was the only player in Super League still wearing shoulder pads," revealed Ellis.
"It was to soften the blow, Jon!"
Listen to the full interview with Gareth Ellis on the latest episode of The Bench with Jenna and Jon