Hull KR's Lachlan Coote to retire at end of season after 15-year career in NRL and Super League

Lachlan Coote will hang up his boots at the end of the Super League season

Hull KR full-back Lachlan Coote will retire at the end of the Super League season after a 15-year career that also saw him play in the NRL.

Coote won three Super League Grand Finals during his time with St Helens from 2019 to 2021 as well as an NRL Grand Final while with the North Queensland Cowboys.

The 33-year-old has amassed over 1,000 points in 263 appearances across his glittering career, which has also included NRL Auckland Nines and World Club Challenge honours.

"I'm happy to announce that I will be retiring at the end of the 2023 season, it has been a very tough decision to make but I know it's the right one for me and my family," Coote told the official club website.

"Over the past 15 years, I have met so many great people and I've learnt so many valuable lessons within the sport. I'll always be grateful for what rugby league has given me, thank you to everyone that has been a part of my career."

The Scotland international signed with St Helens in 2019 before helping the team to three consecutive Grand Final triumphs as well as losing one Challenge Cup final upon his arrival and winning one against Castleford in 2021.

Coote is hoping to add to his past success in his final year with Hull KR currently third in the Super League table, level on 16 points with second-placed Wigan and just two shy of leaders Warrington.

"Lachlan is a proven winner and a quality person. He has won competitions in both the Super League and NRL and has been a standout performer in both competitions," said Hull KR head coach Willie Peters.

'His professionalism and leadership qualities are right up there with the best. I have no doubt whatever Lachlan decides to do post-rugby, it will be a success. We have unfinished business and plenty to look forward to before Lachlan hangs up his boots at the end of the season."