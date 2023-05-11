James Roby: St Helens hooker set to break club's appearances record against Salford Red Devils

James Roby could break St Helens' all-time appearances record this weekend

James Roby is in line to break St Helens' all-time appearances record after being named in their 21-man squad to face Salford Red Devils on Saturday.

The hooker, who is retiring at the end of the 2023 Super League season, equalled Kel Coslett's mark of 531 appearances for the Saints in last Friday's 24-12 defeat away to Catalans Dragons.

Skipper Roby is now set to surpass former Saints forward Coslett's record which has stood since 1976 when the reigning champions host Salford this weekend and head coach Paul Wellens knows this milestone will resonate beyond the Totally Wicked Stadium.

"I don't need to talk about James Roby and what he's achieved in the game - everyone knows and understands that," Wellens, a former Saints team-mate of Roby's, said in his weekly press conference ahead of the game.

"I don't think there's a person involved in rugby league, whatever colours you wear, who doesn't look at James Roby and respect what an achievement this weekend will be."

Roby, who has spent his entire career with St Helens and made his first-team debut in 2004, has already surpassed the all-time Super League appearance record, doing so in June last year when he beat the previous mark of 454 held by Kevin Sinfield.

The former Great Britain and England international made his 500th career appearance in August 2020 and last year reached the 500 mark in a St Helens shirt as well.

During his time with St Helens, Roby has been part of six Super League Grand Final triumphs, four Challenge Cup wins and two World Club Challenge successes.

On an individual level, the 37-year-old has been named in the annual Super League Dream team seven times - including in 2022 - and was honoured with the Man of Steel award in 2007.

Coslett, whose record Roby is set to surpass on Saturday, was recruited from Welsh rugby union as a full-back but went on to feature prominently in the pack for St Helens between 1962 and 1976, helping the club to two Challenge Cup triumphs and later being inducted into Saints' hall of fame.

Roby will undoubtedly be honoured in the same way after he hangs his boots up too, but Wellens is keen to ensure St Helens do not get distracted by the occasion on Saturday as well as they seek to close the four-point gap to the top six after a mixed start to the season.

"It's about delivering and upholding the standards we have set for St Helens in recent times," Wellens said.

"It's important we respect the occasion, but at the same time concentrate on the performance as well."