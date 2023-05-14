Kevin Sinfield emotionally carries former team-mate and MND sufferer Rob Burrow over finish line at Leeds Marathon

Kevin Sinfield kisses friend and former team-mate Rob Burrow as he carries him over the finish line at the Leeds Marathon

Kevin Sinfield emotionally carried his former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow over the finish line at the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, having pushed his friend around the 26.2 miles in his wheelchair.

Former Rhinos great Burrow suffers from Motor Neurone Disease, having been diagnosed in late 2019. Current England rugby union defence coach Sinfield has raised over £8m for MND charities since Burrow's diagnosis.

In a specially-adapted wheelchair and in front of over 12,000 people, Sinfield said: "Today is a celebration of friendship.

"The support for the MND community through the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon has been fantastic."

Sinfield ran seven marathons in seven days in 2020, completed a run of 101 miles in 24 hours in 2021, and completed his Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge in November when he ran seven back-to-back ultra-marathons, running 40 miles each day.

"Imprisoned in the brutality of MND, my vision is that people diagnosed with MND hear the news in a calming and tranquil sanctuary," Burrow said previously of hopes to create an MND Care Centre in Leeds.

"I envisage a beautiful, welcoming building that is user and family friendly. A place where patients feel comfortable to bring family members into a safe and homely environment for them, with signs of hope and optimism."

Burrow's wife Lindsey, despite carrying a knee injury, is hoping to complete her first full marathon in Leeds - the first marathon in the city for 20 years - having raised over £10,000 on her JustGiving page.

The marathon began at Leeds Rhinos' Headingley Stadium on Sunday morning before running through the city and returning to the stadium for the finishing line.

Sunday's event, plus the Leeds Half Marathon which also take place on Sunday, were held by Leeds City Council in partnership with Jane Tomlinson's Run For All charity and has already surpassed the £1m fundraising mark.