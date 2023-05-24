Ryan Hampshire: Wigan Warriors player looks ahead after 'emotional' return from ACL injury

Wigan head coach Matt Peet embraces Ryan Hampshire following Saturday's Challenge Cup win over Leeds

It has been a long 11 months for Ryan Hampshire, so it would be understandable if his emotions got the better of him after helping Wigan Warriors to a thrilling Challenge Cup victory over Leeds Rhinos when stepping back onto the field for the first time since June last year.

An ACL injury last June which required two rounds of surgery and the expiration of his contract with Castleford Tigers at the conclusion of the 2022 Super League season left the 28-year-old questioning whether he still had a future in the sport, particularly after going nearly two months with no income while rehabbing over the winter.

It was the thought of not wanting to let his family down which kept him going through those dark days though and seeing them after helping the Challenge Cup holders fight back from 14-6 down at half-time to defeat Leeds in the sixth-round tie at Headingley last Saturday brought a lot of feelings to the fore.

"I was actually really emotional at the end and had to keep it together, seeing my family at the end," Hampshire, who was preferred to Cade Cust in the halves alongside Harry Smith for the match, said.

"There are a couple of staff members here who've known the road I've been on and the conversation I had with them at the end, they could see I was holding back a little bit.

"Coming back from the injury, I had to think about my family as well. It wasn't just about me, I had to come back for them, who have spent since I was a kid getting me to where I am.

"Giving in would have been very selfish on my part, so a lot of coming back was for them."

Hampshire in action against Salford in 2014 during his first spell with Wigan

One other person who took a lot of satisfaction in seeing Hampshire back out on the pitch was Warriors head coach Matt Peet, who first came across him as a junior during their respective spells playing and coaching in the club's youth set-up.

Although hailing from Wakefield, Hampshire made his professional debut with Wigan in 2013 after joining from community club Normanton Knights and his career has brought him full circle after spells with Leigh, his hometown club and Castleford.

Peet is impressed with how Hampshire has conducted himself while completing his recovery at the Warriors and being patient in waiting for an opportunity, along with being pleased for him on a human level as well.

"A lot of these players and athletes have time in their careers, whether it's injury, loss of form, mistakes in games, and the psychology of the game is so important," Peet said.

"That's what we're here for as a club and as coaching team, to support these players through the tough times and the good times, to try to keep them on track to where they want to get to. It's great to have Ryan back, he's shown a first-class attitude since I started talking to him.

"Some of the players spoke to Ryan and heaped praise on him for how he came back in. He had a few nice touches, but his effort throughout, for his first game back from such a long injury in such an intense one in the heat, was outstanding. We'll always praise that here before everything else."

Hampshire will be aiming to retain his place in the team when Super League's second-placed side make the trip to the third-placed side, Hull Kingston Rovers, for the Round 13 opener on Thursday which is live on Sky Sports.

It is a repeat of the opening-round fixture which saw last year's play-off semi-finalists go down 27-18 away at Sewell Group Craven Park to the team now coached by former Wigan scrum-half Willie Peters.

The Warriors have since risen to be once again among the contenders at the top of Super League and Hampshire is delighted to return to the DW Stadium with his first professional club in with a chance of lifting major honours.

"It's just good being back at this club again," Hampshire said. "It's totally different to last time I was here, and I'm really excited to play for a top club again. That's what I've been working towards these last four, five or six years.

"I was a little bit nervous before the game [against Leeds], but the closer I got the more it wore off and as soon as I was on the pitch and putting some work in, that's when the anxieties of everything in the past had gone.

"Obviously we've got a few injuries at the minute, and I've just come back from one, but you need all the squad as it shows now.

"There are good players to come back in, and I've got to keep doing my job well and hopefully there's a place in the team for me."

