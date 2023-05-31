Queensland 26-18 New South Wales: Maroons stun Blues with late rally in State of Origin opener

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow scored two tries as Queensland triumphed over New South Wales

Late tries from Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Cameron Munster saw Queensland snatch an improbable 26-18 victory over New South Wales in the State of Origin opener in Adelaide.

The reigning champions held a slender 10-6 lead at half time thanks Tabuai-Fidow's first try in Origin and Selwyn Cobbo's unconverted score, with Liam Martin responding eight minutes before the break.

The lead swung one way then the other in the second half, with Api Koroisau benefitting from some good fortune to edge the Blues ahead, followed by Cobbo's second restoring the Maroons' advantage and Stephen Crichton striking back for NSW.

Thomas Fleger's sin-binning in the 69th minute and injuries to key Queensland players looked to have given the Blues the advantage, but the Maroons rallied against all odds to grab the win through winger Tabuai-Fidow's second and stand-off Munster and a take a 1-0 lead in the best of three series.

Story of the game

It took barely three minutes on the neutral territory of the Adelaide Oval for the 2023 State of Origin series to burst into life, with a mass confrontation followed Maroons debutant full-back Reece Walsh being taken out in the air.

Once that had all calmed down though, it was Billy Slater's team who were in the early ascendancy on the back of errors and penalties from NSW, and they took the lead when Munster slotted through a perfectly-weighted grubber kick which Tabuai-Fidow chased down to score from.

Valentine Holmes slotted the conversion and was on hand to provide the assist for Cobbo just four minutes later as he sent the Brisbane Broncos winger over in the corner to finish a swift attack down their right edge.

The Blues awoke from their early torpor though and started to make inroads as errors crept into their rivals' game, being denied tries by Murray Taulagi when he managed to hold up both James Tedesco and Tyson Frizell over the line.

But they were back in the contest on 32 minutes as Penrith Panthers half-backs Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai combined to send their clubmate Liam Martin powering through for a converted score.

Trailing by four at the break, New South Wales surged ahead early in the first half as Koroisau came up with possession after Holmes attempted an offload deep in his own half, the ball bouncing kindly off the hooker's foot before he scooped it up to finish for a converted score.

Cobbo's second restored Queensand's lead in the 58th minute as Walsh looped a pass wide to the right for him to crash through attempted tackles by Luai and full-back Tedesco to finish.

Back came the Blues though and they retook the lead in the 67th minute when Crichton - only playing due to star centre Latrell Mitchell being ruled out due to injury - catching Cleary's kick and finishing.

Fleger's sin-binning for a shoulder charge on Tom Trbojevic which saw the NSW centre forced from the field looked to have dented the Maroon's chances of victory, but a stunning attack down the left and break from Tabuai-Fidow tore the Blues' defence apart and ended with a converted try.

And the seal was put on the win with three minutes to go by Munster, who was the grateful recipient of a pass from Lindsay Collins after the forward had somehow out-jumped Tedesco and put the ball on a plate for him.

What's next?

The teams head to Brisbane for Game 2 of State of Origin on Wednesday, June 21, where Queensland will have the chance to retain the Origin Shield in front of their home fans. That match is live on Sky Sports and available to stream on NOW TV.