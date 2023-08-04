Warrington Wolves 10-30 Catalans Dragons: Super League leaders cement place at top of the table

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between the Warrington Wolves and the Catalans Dragons Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between the Warrington Wolves and the Catalans Dragons

Gary Chambers' first game as interim Warrington Wolves head coach ended in a 30-10 defeat at the hands of Betfred Super League leaders Catalans Dragons.

Tries from Adam Keighran, Tom Davies and Mitchell Pearce put Catalans in control in the first half, but the Wolves, beginning a new era following Daryl Powell's departure as head coach, gave themselves a glimmer of hope when Ben Currie crossed two minutes before the interval to make it 18-6.

Tyrone May's grubber kicks then led to converted tries from Matt Whitley and Matt Ikuvalu, who had another possible score chalked off by the video referee, in the second half to make certain of the win before Josh Thewlis grabbed a late consolation score for the hosts.

A 10th victory in 11 Super League matches kept the Dragons four points clear at the top of the table, while Warrington moved up to fifth on points difference courtesy of results elsewhere despite suffering a sixth-consecutive loss.

Story of the game

Warrington gave a debut to on-loan forward Jordy Crowther and Thomas Mikaele came back into the squad after returning to the club from Australia, while Connor Wrench was recalled in place of Matty Ashton, Joe Bullock and Adam Holroyd.

Catalans made three changes from the side that routed Salford 42-0 with Mickael Goudemand, Bastien Scimone and Arthur Romano coming into the squad in place of Michael McIlorum, Mike McMeeken and Jordan Dezaria.

The Wolves started with plenty of intent, roared on by a vociferous home support as they looked to right the wrongs of the last few weeks but the French side weathered the early onslaught.

Barrie McDermott and Kevin Brown discuss the candidates to replace Daryl Powell as Warrington Wolves head coach.

The league leaders drew first blood after 13 minutes when Pearce's crossfield kick was missed by the Wolves defence and the ball bounced into the grateful hands of Keighran to score, with the centre also adding the conversion.

As errors crept into the Wolves' game it got better for Steve McNamara's side five minutes later when some crisp handling across the line allowed Davies to dive in at the corner. Keighran was off target with the conversion but added a penalty soon after to give Catalans a 12-0 lead.

They increased that advantage when more excellent approach work ended with Davies' inside pass sending the supporting Pearce over and Keighran kicked his third goal of the half.

Warrington gave themselves hope of a comeback when a George Williams pass finally broke the Dragons defence as Currie charged through to score three minutes before half-time and Ratchford converted to reduce the arrears to 12 points at half-time.

Mitchell Pearce extended Catalans Dragons' lead with his second try of the season

The visitors extinguished any hopes of a comeback with the first score of the second half as Whitley touched down from May's kick.

Half-back May repeated the dose when another kick split the Wolves defence and allowed Ikuvalu to score, with Keighran adding both conversions before Thewlis claimed a late consolation try for the Wolves two minutes from time.

What they said

Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara

Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara believes his side won 'at a tough place in tough circumstances'

"What tonight showed was we can win at a tough place in tough circumstances. There is always that rebound effect, the opportunity when the opposition change coach to come out and play a bit free, but we snuffed that out.

"We've got a lot of players missing and I'm really happy with the players who came in today who haven't played for a long period of time."

Warrington Wolves interim head coach Gary Chambers:

Warrington Wolves interim head coach Gary Chambers felt the team 'worked hard' and backed them to turn things around.

"Obviously you're a bit disappointed, but we've not got the time with these lads at the moment. I thought they worked hard and I'm going to stand up for them that way.

"What they've done this week, the passion they've shown in the changing rooms and the commitment, this will change."

Player of the match Ben Garcia

Catalans Dragons captain Ben Garcia believes his side's victory over Warrington Wolves was 'a great performance from the group'.

"It was a great performance from the group. It's tough to come here...but we are a close group and we showed that tonight.

"It's the attitude week in, week out. We turn up for each other."

What's next?

Both teams have a week off next week for the Betfred Challenge Cup final, with Catalans returning to action on Saturday, August 19 away to Leigh Leopards in a match which is live on Sky Sports Arena (3pm). Warrington play again the following day when they travel to Leeds Rhinos (3pm).