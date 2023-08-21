The Bench podcast: Legendary Australian commentator Andrew Voss joins Jenna Brooks and Jon Wilkin

Jenna Brooks and Jon Wilkin chat all things rugby league with the big names from Super League and beyond.

This week Jenna and Jon are joined by the legendary Australian commentator Andrew Voss.

Voss opens up about his brief stint in a band, his second career in the scented candle business and alternative names for rugby league!

Plus Jon has his say on the quality of fans' chants and the panel debate the best way to eat a pie!

Voss admits wearing whatever jersey takes his fancy in the morning for his breakfast show but he doesn't follow any particular club.

He also discusses how he started his scented candle business with his wife, which has now gone International and will be launching in the UK soon!

Voss then goes on to talk about his music career for his thrash band.

"I played guitar, but pretty badly," he said. "But my music days are long gone."

Listen to the full interview with Andrew Voss n the latest episode of The Bench and subscribe at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Spreaker. You also can stream the 2023 Super League and NRL seasons on NOW.