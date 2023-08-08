Challenge Cup final: Leigh Leopards' John Asiata on semi-final tackle controversy and aiming for Wembley glory

John Asiata will lead Leigh out when they face Hull Kingston Rovers at Wembley in Saturday's Challenge Cup final

John Asiata has been at the forefront of Leigh Leopards’ rise in the past two years. That is underlined by the fact on Saturday, he will lead the team out at Wembley for the club’s first Betfred Challenge Cup final appearance in 52 years.

More than a few eyebrows were raised when the prop signed for the then-second-tier club ahead of the 2022 season after having his contract with NRL outfit Canterbury Bulldogs terminated. Helping Leigh to a promotion and 1895 Cup double that first year and to taking the Betfred Super League by storm in 2023, currently sitting joint-second, show why he has not looked back though.

Last month's 12-10 semi-final triumph over St Helens, the champions of Super League for a fourth successive year in 2022 and 13-time Cup winners, which sealed this weekend's Wembley showdown against Hull Kingston Rovers, should have been cause for celebration too. Yet Asiata found the spotlight on him for the wrong reasons in the immediate aftermath.

He was cited after four opposing players were left injured from tackles, including Agnatius Paasi and Alex Walmsley suffering season-ending ACL and MCL injuries respectively, and when the RFL's match review panel opted not to charge the 30-year-old it led to Saints head coach Paul Wellens accusing the governing body of failing to protect players.

"What has happened, I feel bad for all of the players [who were injured], but I think what has happened has also made me stronger as a person and just believing in what I do," Asiata told Sky Sports, reflecting on the incidents and being at the centre of controversy.

"The way I compete in rugby league, I give my all. I don't go out there and do 50-50 things. If go out there and I injure myself, I injure myself because I'm giving everything I got. I told the boys I'd do everything it takes for my team to make sure we get the victory.

"That means I don't go out there to do anything to hurt someone. It's a tough sport, things happen quickly, it's very physical and it's probably the most physical sport around the world.

"It was more tough for my family because I don't like them seeing things being said about me, and that's probably the hardest part because I can't control their emotions or anything going on in their heads."

The public questions over whether his tackling technique should be outlawed by the game's rule-makers may have been something he could deal with, and he and his family may find comfort in their religious beliefs to help them through difficult times. But the threats Asiata faced on social media in the wake of the game were a different matter.

Like athletes across all sports, the former Samoa and Tonga international has unfortunately been subject to social media abuse on previous occasions during his career, and Leigh were quick to offer their support to him on the back of the most recent barrage.

His approach these days, however, is to try to shut out any negative or threatening comments, and focus only on himself, his family and his team-mates.

"It's very hard for athletes to receive those things, but over my years I've seen it so many times," Asiata said. "It comes with the sport, people say what they say, but it depends on how you take those criticisms.

"It is hard to see those things, but you know who you are as a person. Over time, I've learnt the opinions of other people don't matter to me anymore. It's the opinions of those close to my heart - my wife, my family, my friends, the coaching staff and players around me.

"Those are the guys who matter to me, so if I was to spend my energy on looking at those things then that's my energy gone on things which are negative.

"Then that affects the way I act around my kids and my wife, so what I've learnt is they can say whatever they want, and I focus on what matters most."

Asiata is determined to put his family first and foremost

Getting everything settled off the field is, believes Asiata, the key to him performing on it and he is in no doubt he has grown as a person since swapping his life in Australia for being part of the rugby league revolution taking place in this corner of north-west England.

Yet even though the 2015 NRL champion was enthused by what was happening from the initial conversations with Leigh head coach Adrian Lam and the club's larger-than-life owner Derek Beaumont, uncertainty lingered even then.

"I really didn't know why I was coming here in the beginning, but now I'm starting to understand the reason I'm here," Asiata said.

"I've been blessed to be able to come here and share my experience, my knowledge and my leadership, but also grow as a man and a dad.

Asiata has embraced life as part of the Leigh revolution under owner Derek Beaumont

"If I can get my stuff off the field right, make sure my family are happy and well, and my kids are enjoying it, then it makes my job a lot easier to focus on rugby league."

The Leopards warmed up for their first Challenge Cup final appearance in over a half a century by securing a first win away to Leeds Rhinos since 1984 on Sunday in Super League, overcoming the hosts 13-6 at Headingley.

That keeps them firmly in the hunt for a home semi-final in the Super League play-offs, and whether they go on to lift the Cup on not this weekend, Asiata is convinced Leigh can continue to defy the naysayers.

"What we've achieved so far, no-one expected that," Asiata said. "Only we believed we could get there and if we could go there and do a job, we probably won't be able to train for the next week or two.

Leigh last lifted the Challenge Cup in 1971

"It's a small town, but it's a town which is very passionate for the sport. It has been a long time since they've been in this position and even if we don't do a job, I'm sure they'll be cheering loud and proud.

"That's what I've seen since I've been here - no matter how bad or good things are going for us, they always support Leigh and what we do for them is make sure we put our best foot forward."