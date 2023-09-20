St Helens' Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook to retire at end of season and join fire and rescue service

Louie Mccarthy-Scarsbrook has announced he will retire at the end of the 2023 season

St Helens have announced that Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook will retire from rugby league at the end of the 2023 Super League season, switching to a career in the fire and rescue service.

McCarthy-Scarsbrook has played for the Saints since 2011, his 13 seasons in Merseyside making up the majority of a glittering 18-year career.

After starting his career in his city of birth, London, with the side then known as Harlequins he joined Hull FC under 21s, his Super League debut then coming in 2006.

During his time at St Helens, McCarthy-Scarsbrook won four League Leaders' Shields, a Challenge Cup, the World Club Challenge and five Super League titles and has made 369 appearances so so far, scoring 63 tries.

On his decision to retire, McCarthy-Scarsbrook said: "It's been in the pipeline for a long time, my body is screaming at me saying 'time to retire' I think.

"I've told the boys and people outside of the sport like my friends that I was going to retire this year and announcing it now. It's a big step forward into the real world, I'm looking forward to it.

"Luckily enough I got accepted onto the Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service, I'm going to be a fireman. That starts in June next year, so I will go on a 15-week course and do that. I can't see myself in an office, I don't think anyone wants me in an office. So I'm going to try and be a fireman.

"I can't take four kids down south, it'd be a nightmare to keep track of them… We'll be staying up here I think, all my kids are born up here and it's my home now and it's where I see me staying for a long time.

"I would like to say thank you for your support, and to all ones who caught down the biscuit aisle down in Tesco or ALDI, thanks for keeping it under wraps.

"They've been amazing, they've been through turbulent times as well and they have had a nice bit of glory over the last few years.

"Hopefully, long may it continue, and long it will continue when I've left and everyone else has left. Thank you for all your support and kind wishes, but I'll probably see you down at a pub somewhere, so that'll be alright."

Head coach Paul Wellens paid tribute to his former teammate's stellar career, saying: "Louie is someone who brings so much to the environment, both on and off the field and he is going to be really missed.

"He has a real ability to lighten the mood and keep the fun element in training, even when it's serious - it's not easy to do, but Louie's mastered it.

"I couldn't have enjoyed being around anybody more since he came through the door. I loved playing alongside him, and it's been equally enjoyable to coach him and have Louie as a player working for us.

"I hold him in the highest regard as a player, he is a super person and so much fun to be around, we can't thank him enough for his contribution to the Club over the years - he's going to be missed."

McCarthy-Scarsbrook is set to feature for St Helens in a thrilling climax to the 2023 regular season with an unprecedented Friday night of Rugby League action on Sky Sports with all six Round 27 fixtures being played on September 22.

Leigh Leopards vs Wigan Warriors will lead the coverage and all matches will kick-off at 8pm BST.

In addition to full match coverage of one game, there will also have cameras and reporters at all fixtures that stand a chance of affecting the shape of the play-offs, meaning viewers won't miss a thing on Friday night.

