Women's Super League: York Valkyrie see off Wigan Warriors to seal Grand Final return

Tara-Jane Stanley scored and helped to set up two more tries as York Valkyrie came from behind to beat Wigan Warriors 22-6 and reach their second successive Women's Super League Grand Final.

Wigan snatched an early lead when Grace Banks intercepted a stray pass by Sade Rihari and sprinted clear to score, with Beri Salihi adding the extras.

It took Valkyrie - defeated by Leeds Rhinos in last year's final - until midway through the first half to get on the scoresheet as Rihari and Stanley combined to set up Liv Whitehead for a try in the corner.

Liv Gale added York's second try just three minutes later and Stanley sliced through the Warriors' defence to make it 14-6 at half-time.

Despite missing two conversions, Stanley kicked a penalty to extend Valkyrie's advantage in the second half.

Although York had Savannah Andrade sin-binned for a high tackle, Stanley supplied the pass for Lacey Owen to seal victory with a fourth try five minutes from time.

Leeds take on St Helens in the second semi-final this evening, live on Sky Sports Arena.