James Roby: 'Heartbreaking' end brings St Helens rugby league great's career to a close

James Roby's stellar career came to an end in St Helens' Super League semi-final defeat to Catalans

It was probably in the script one of the retiring players would have a decisive say in Friday’s Betfred Super League semi-final between Catalans Dragons and St Helens. Unfortunately for James Roby, it was not to be him.

After 20 seasons, 551 club appearances, 38 international caps, six Grand Final rings, four Challenge Cup winners' medals, two Harry Sunderland Trophies, and one Man of Steel award, the 37-year-old's stellar career has finally come to an end.

There was to be no fairy-tale finish though. Instead, it was fellow retiring star - not to mention former player with Saints' great rivals Wigan Warriors - Sam Tomkins who grabbed the limelight in Perpignan with a last-minute solo try to send Catalans to Old Trafford on Saturday, October 14.

The 12-6 defeat ended St Helens' bid for a fifth-straight Grand Final win and denied Roby, along with another retiring team-mate in Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, one last shot at glory. Yet while it was gut-wrenching for the hooker to bow out that way, he still found time to reflect on what it meant for the French side to reach the Super League showpiece.

"It's heartbreaking," Roby told Sky Sports. "It's a horrible way to leave the game, but I'm so proud of everything we've done.

"I'm forever grateful for everyone who has played a part in my journey, however big or small, but now it's on to pastures new.

"I've got a very supportive family around me, and I'll go back to that. It's so gutting, but I suppose this is good for rugby league."

Retiring rivals Sam Tomkins and James Roby embrace ahead of Catalans' semi-final against St Helens

Roby had begun his final season as a St Helens player by helping them overcome NRL champions Penrith Panthers in Australia in February to win the World Club Challenge, 16 years after being part of the team which beat Brisbane Broncos to claim that title.

Sky Sports rugby league pundit and former Great Britain international Phil Clarke believes that longevity is part of what makes him one of the greatest players to hail from these shores, but also how he embodied the game's values as well.

"In an amongst all of those greats, he is a great," Clarke told Sky Sports.

"But more impressively, for me, he's articulated the values of this sport which are so important of hard but fair play.

"We need to try to shout that as loud as we possibly can and make sure the game at all levels is played with the mind and the attitude James Roby has said."

Roby has yet to publicly announce what the next stage of his life holds after hanging up his boots, having spent his entire professional career representing his hometown club.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan, another one-club player who won everything there was to win as well in a 20-year career with Leeds Rhinos, is in no doubt about how much his influence at Saints will be missed though.

"He's a family man, he's a great role-model and he's had two decades there at St Helens - and boy do they need him for another two decades at St Helens in some capacity," Jones-Buchanan told Sky Sports.

"If you become the average of the five people you spend the most time with, you've got to make sure James Roby is somebody you're spending time with."

After nearly two decades playing top-level rugby league, Roby admitted the physical demands of the sport are one thing he will not miss.

But the day-to-day interaction with a group of professionals who are striving to be the best they can be while at the same time being able to enjoy the lighter side of life will prove difficult to replace.

"It's probably just the camaraderie and being part of a team and being around a group of like-minded lads who have a bit of a laugh, but work hard first and foremost," Roby told Sky Sports.

"Every day we're laughing, we're joking, and I think it's just the stupid stuff I'll miss. I don't think I'll miss playing the game, I'm getting old now, the contact gets more and more and I'm feeling very fragile, so the body will have a good rest now.

"But I will miss being part of a team and St Helens. I'm really proud to stand for this club and it will stay with me for a very long time."

