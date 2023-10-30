Sam Burgess: I don't lack 'self belief' heading into Warrington Wolves head coach role

Sam Burgess takes over the Warrington Wolves for the 2024 season and has belief he can help improve the side

Stepping up from assistant coach to head coach of a rugby league club can be a daunting task but it is one the Warrington Wolves new head coach Sam Burgess is ready to embrace.

The NRL and England stalwart left his job as South Sydney Rabbitohs to take the step up in Super League and although many saw his appointment as somewhat of a gamble from the club, Burgess disagrees.

Indeed, he believes the proof will come in how his side perform in the 2024 season, but he is confident they will show what they are made of.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess says his side 'just need a little bit of tidying up' and discusses his coaching style. Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess says his side 'just need a little bit of tidying up' and discusses his coaching style.

"I don't think [it is a gamble by Warrington]," said Burgess.

"It is probably best to revisit that question in six months' time.

"The proof will be in the performance. I am a first-time coach, that is the reality of the situation, but I don't lack self belief.

"I have got a good grasp of what is going on and the playing squad are in good order, they just need a bit of tidying up.

"I think I can help there."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jon Wilkin says he can understand why Warrington Wolves have chosen Sam Burgess as their new head coach and insists fans should be excited with the appointment Jon Wilkin says he can understand why Warrington Wolves have chosen Sam Burgess as their new head coach and insists fans should be excited with the appointment

The 2023 season was a turbulent one for Warrington as, after a strong start to the season, their form deteriorated and subsequently led to the sacking of head coach Daryl Powell.

However, they got back on track in the latter stages to make the play-offs before losing to St Helens in the Super League Eliminators and the resilience shown gives Burgess belief that there is only "minor adjustments" needed to get the side back on top.

"It will be authentic to myself and it will be adaptable on the run but I am just excited to get the team in and get my hands on them," added Burgess.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Betfred Super League play-off clash between St Helens and Warrington Highlights of the Betfred Super League play-off clash between St Helens and Warrington

"My measure on success is leaving the place in a better position than when I found it.

"I think a great measure of success is gradual improvement and that is what we are looking for.

"The way the team finished the back end of the year, there is plenty to work with and with a few minor adjustments we should be playing some good rugby.

"Time will tell, I am not going to make any bold statements. It doesn't help me, it doesn't help the team."