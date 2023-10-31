Morgan Smithies and Josh Thewlis called up to England squad for final Tonga test

Morgan Smithies joins Shaun Wane's side for the final match against Tonga

England head coach Shaun Wane has called up Morgan Smithies and Josh Thewlis to his side for their final Test against Tonga.

Smithies, who has moved to NRL side Canberra Raiders on a three-year contract just weeks after helping Wigan Warriors to Super League Grand Final glory and Super League Young Player of the Year Thewlis will be joining an England team looking to finish the three-Test series against Tonga in a whitewash.

England won the first match at St Helens 22-18 before a tough 14-4 win at Huddersfield gave them a 2-0 lead in the series with one match to play.

The final match takes place at Leeds Rhinos' AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium on Saturday and is part of a double-header as England women take on Wales.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

On the call-ups, Wane said: "I'm really pleased to be able to bring both Morgan and Josh into our squad for the final game against Tonga.

"Morgan has had a terrific season with Wigan and impressed me earlier this year when he wore the England shirt for the first time, and Josh is coming in on the back of a breakthrough year with Warrington.

"Both players are very versatile and offer me some options in key positions ahead of the third Test. Our players have endured a long season and there are little knocks here and there so it's important we bolstered the squad in this final week.

"It's great to know that rugby league fans will be turning out in big numbers in Leeds this weekend to round off the series."

What's next?

The series concludes with the third Test at AMT Headingley on Saturday November 4 (2.30pm kick-off). That match serves as the second part of a double-header which sees England Women face Wales (12pm). England's wheelchair team face France the following day as well (3pm).