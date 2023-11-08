Kevin Sinfield announces new challenge to raise funds for MND, the disease affecting great friend Rob Burrow

Kevin Sinfield will run seven ultra-marathons in seven days in December to raise funds for MND

Kevin Sinfield will undertake a new challenge to help those affected by motor neurone disease by running seven ultra-marathons in seven days in December.

Sinfield has raised millions of pounds for MND charities since his former Leeds Rhinos team-mate and great friend Rob Burrow was diagnosed in 2019.

The 43-year-old, currently defence coach of the England men's rugby union team, will start in Leeds on December 1.

He will then head to Cardiff, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Dublin and Brighton before finishing in London on December 7, when he runs from Twickenham Stadium to The Mall.

Sinfield will run 27.2 miles a day - full marathon length plus an extra mile to show how people can always do even more to help friends needing support.

This will be Sinfield's fourth fundraiser, with the former Rhinos man telling the BBC: "I did say last year that the Ultra 7 in 7 would complete the trilogy, but there was always that caveat that Rocky 4 was my favourite Rocky film."

"For the MND community, every second counts and we will be making the most of every step on this challenge to raise awareness, funds and support for that community.

"The MND community have always given us incredible support and we wanted to find a way we could show that support for more people around the country.

The charities supported by this latest challenge include the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds.

Donations will also go to the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation, the Irish MND Association, the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, and the 4ED campaign, with the latter supporting former Leicester rugby union player Ed Slater.

Slater, who also represented Gloucester and Nottingham, was diagnosed with MND in 2022.