Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow awarded CBEs: 'I hope we can go to the palace together'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rob Burrow says being recognised on the New Year's honours list with former team-mate Kevin Sinfield is a pleasing opportunity to ensure those living with Motor Neurone Disease are remembered. Rob Burrow says being recognised on the New Year's honours list with former team-mate Kevin Sinfield is a pleasing opportunity to ensure those living with Motor Neurone Disease are remembered.

Kevin Sinfield paid tribute to his "incredible" friend Rob Burrow after the former Leeds Rhinos team-mates were awarded CBEs in the New Year Honours list.

Sinfield and Burrow have raised over £15m to combat Motor Neurone Disease through a series of attritional challenges since Burrow was diagnosed in 2019.

Earlier this month, Sinfield completed his '7 in 7 in 7' challenge in which he ran seven ultramarathons in seven cities across Britain and Ireland in seven days.

Burrow hopes to receive his award together with Sinfield

"I think it is really special that Rob has been recognised again," said Sinfield.

"The bravery and courage that Rob and his amazing family have shown as he is fighting MND is wonderful; to open the front door and to show the world what it's like to live with it, he's been incredible.

"I think the whole family have shown us all what a great family look like and they've been so inspirational."

Burrow and Sinfield after Leeds Rhinos' Super League Grand Final win in 2011

Sinfield was awarded an MBE in 2014 in recognition of his rugby league career, and subsequently an OBE in 2021 for his fundraising work to help find a cure and help those living with MND.

Burrow said he hoped to receive his award together with Sinfield after his hopes of a joint investiture in 2021, when Burrow received an MBE for his work for the MND community, was scuppered due to illness.

Burrow said: "I am honoured to receive the CBE on behalf of the MND community.

"It is always pleasing to have another opportunity to bang the drum for the whole community and ensure that those living with MND are remembered, especially at this time of year.

"I am particularly pleased that my good friend Kevin Sinfield is also receiving a CBE.

Burrow and Sinfield are friends and were team-mates

"I hope Kevin and I can go to the palace together in the New Year to enjoy another special occasion together again."

Following his first quest of seven marathons in seven days in 2020, Sinfield ran 101 miles in under 24 hours from Welford Road in Leicester to Headingley in 2021.

Last year's challenge ended on the pitch at half-time during the men's World Cup final between Australia and Samoa at Old Trafford.

Sinfield said he was "humbled" by his award which he dedicated to the MND community.

"I certainly was not expecting the award and this has never been about any recognition, this is about raising money and awareness for the MND community and for fighting for Rob so I feel very humbled by the whole thing," added Sinfield.

"I feel like I'm the one getting singled out but it's been a real team effort from everybody. I can't do it on my own. I need everybody to do their bit and it's been an incredible journey."