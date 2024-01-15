Kyle Amor, Dave Woods and Mark Wilson join Sky Sports for 2024 Super League season

Four-time Super League Grand Final winner Kyle Amor and broadcasters Dave Woods and Mark Wilson join the commentary line-up for the biggest-ever season of Super League on Sky Sports.

With every Super League match to be shown live on Sky Sports following the historic rights deal made last year, the trio join the team bringing all the action to you.

Amor racked up over 350 appearances and 42 tries for club and country across a stellar career at St Helens that spanned over a decade, winning four Super League Grand Finals as well as a Challenge Cup in 2021.

Image: Dave Woods also joins the team as Sky Sports expands Super League coverage

With over 20 years of broadcasting experience, Woods has cemented himself as one the leading voices in the sport - building a reputation as a much-loved and respected expert within the Rugby League community.

Wilson is another voice viewers will be familiar with, as the commentator has been part of Sky's live coverage previously, calling the action from the gantry on Men's and Women's Super League, as well as the Wheelchair Super League.

Jenna Brooks and Jon Wilkin are joined by Kyle Amor and Jodie Cunningham this week on the day of the Women's Super League Grand Final.

This year, Sky Sports will show all six matches in each Super League round live, totalling around 170 games each year across Sky Sports channels and platforms. This will include Magic Weekend fixtures, Playoffs and all three Grand Finals: Men's, Women's and Wheelchair.

Continued innovation will also be seen on screen, as renewed investment means that video referees will now feature in all Super League matches.

A look back Wigan Warriors' route to their first Super League title since 2018.

Helen Falkus, Sky Sports Director of Multi Sports, said: "This season represents a really exciting opportunity for both us and the League with the new rights deal, so it's fantastic to be welcoming three new faces in Kyle, Dave and Mark.

"They will each bring quality, experience and an understanding of what the Rugby League community wants to know. We have every confidence that they will take our coverage to new levels as we bring fans every fixture across Sky platforms."

