Sam Tomkins: Former England captain joins Sky Sports for 2024 Super League season

After hanging his boots up on a glittering career, Sam Tomkins is joining Sky Sports for the biggest-ever season of Super League on Sky Sports and NOW.

Tomkins brought an illustrious 15-year career to an end last year, with the England captain and two-time Man of Steel retiring at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

With three Grand Final wins, two Challenge Cups, two League Leaders Shields and two Man of Steel awards to his name, Tomkins is one of Super League's most decorated stalwarts and will take his place among the greats of the modern era.

When he decided to call time on his playing career last season, he ended it with 352 appearances and 1,462 points to his name for both club and country.

Now, he will give his unrivalled insight, expert opinion and analysis as an analyst on Sky Sports.

On joining Sky Sports, Tomkins said: "It's a real pleasure to be joining such a talented team. Sky Sports is Rugby League's greatest partner and has played an important role in the sport for as long as I've been playing so it's brilliant to now be working here.

"I can't wait to turn my hand to being a full-time broadcaster and impart some of the experience and insight I've taken from the changing room and out on the pitch to those watching at home."

Tomkins is the latest addition to the team, which has already been bolstered by four-time Super League Grand Final winner, Kyle Amor and broadcasters Dave Woods and Mark Wilson.

They join Sky Sports following a historic rights deal made last year, giving Super League fans the chance to watch every Betfred Super League match live for the first time.

Helen Falkus, Sky Sports director of multi sports, added: "To be able to welcome someone of Sam's stature within the game is hugely exciting. From the conversations we've had, you can already tell there's a real desire to contribute and learn.

"This is set to be our biggest Rugby League season yet on Sky Sports and we're the only place fans can watch every game live. The signings of Sam alongside Kyle, Dave and Mark really signal our intent to bring fans the best coverage possible."

Sky Sports and NOW is the only place to watch every game live all season. All six matches in each Super League round will be shown live, totalling around 170 games each year across Sky and NOW platforms. This will include Magic Weekend fixtures, Playoffs and all three Grand Finals - Men's, Women's and Wheelchair.

Continued innovation will also be seen on screen, as renewed investment means that video referees will now feature in all Super League matches, bringing increased consistency and integrity to the sport.

In addition to live matches, Super League fans can tune in to Sky Sports for a range of support programming, including interviews and features whilst being able to stay across all the latest rugby league news on Sky Sports' social media channels, skysports.com, the Sky Sports App and Sky Sports News. For non-Sky subscribers, fans can still stream every Betfred Super League live match with a NOW Sports Month membership.

