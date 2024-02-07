Tom Burgess to join Huddersfield Giants in Super League on three-year deal from NRL's South Sydney in 2025

Huddersfield Giants have confirmed the signing of England international Tom Burgess on a three-year deal in Super League from 2025, joining from the NRL's South Sydney.

The 31-year-old, who came through with Bradford Bulls in 2011, has played his club rugby in Australia since 2013 with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, but will now return to England.

Speaking to Sky Sports Rugby League's The Verdict, Burgess said: "Huddersfield is probably the closest Super League club to where I'm from, originally.

"I grew up in Liversedge, played for Kirkless service area as kid - obviously I ended up being at Bradford and Leeds at some point, but it's always been my closest club.

"When it came about they were interested, I had a chat with Ian Watson on the phone. I'd worked with him before on the [2019] Lions tour, so it all worked out and fitted into place. Here we are now, I've put pen to paper, and I'm going to be a Giant in 2025."

Sky Sports' analyst Jon Wilkin said of the transfer: "It's a huge signing in many ways. Tom Burgess brings a huge amount of pedigree, experience and that size and physicality we know him for.

"I will say this: That signing does put a bit more pressure on Ian Watson at the start of the season. Huddersfield flopped last year after Ken Davy came out at the start of the year and said it was the best squad they'd ever had, and they couldn't get it done.

Image: Burgess has played his club rugby with the South Sydney Rabbitohs since 2013

"I think Tom Burgess coming on board is great news, but it does highlight the fact Huddersfield are a team under pressure going into this season."