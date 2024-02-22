Hull KR 22-12 Leeds Rhinos: Robins flying high after downing visitors in Super League Round 2 opener

Hull KR made it two wins from two in the Betfred Super League as they saw off fellow Round 1 winners Leeds Rhinos 22-12 at Sewell Group Craven Park on Thursday.

The Rhinos were forced into a late change at full-back, with academy product Alfie Edgell starting after Lachlan Miller was withdrawn due to illness. Nevertheless, they took the lead through a try from Harry Newman on his 100th career appearance after Hull KR had Peta Hiku sin-binned.

However, the Robins led by two points at the break after drawing level from a converted Sauaso Sue try and then edging in front via Jez Litten kicking a penalty following a high tackle from James Donaldson which saw the Leeds forward shown a yellow card.

Ryan Hall went over against his former club to extend Hull KR's advantage seven minutes after the restart, but although another stunning try from Ash Handley got Leeds back into the game, a yellow card for Sam Lisone and Hiku's score along with the kicking of Litten sealed the win for the hosts.

Story of the game

It was another big win for Hull KR, building on their 22-0 season-opening win over city rivals Hull FC last week.

However, Hiku had been the first man in the sin-bin to end a strong Rovers start, and Leeds capitalised with Brodie Croft sending England international Newman over for the opener followed by Rhyse Martin converting.

The Rhinos rued a couple of missed opportunities as the match shifted back in the Robins' favour, with excellent Jai Whitbread being held up over the line by Cameron Smith before interchange forward Sue pounced on Litten's clever kick through to get the hosts on the scoreboard.

Edgell's error allowed Litten to kick the hosts in front at half-time and it was their turn to build on their numerical advantage after the break when Tyrone May somehow avoided knocking on and Gildart flapped the loose ball to a grateful Ryan Hall.

Handley came up with the game's most memorable moment on 58 minutes thanks to a pre-planned move which saw the winger switch positions with Paul Momirovski moments before Croft delivered a pinpoint diagonal kick into his arms.

The winger then twisted and turned his way past two Hull KR defenders and Martin's second conversion set up the possibility of a grandstand finish.

Instead, Leeds were sloppy at the back and forward Lisone was yellow-carded for going high on Elliot Minchella, allowing Litten to restore the Robins' four-point lead with the simplest of kicks.

With Leeds wilting, the hosts wrapped up victory when another superb kick from May sent Hiku hurtling in under the posts.

What they said

Player of the match and Hull KR hooker Jez Litten

"I did a bit of practising [goal-kicking] in the week and Willie just handed me the tee, so it all went well.

"It was tough...but it was the same for both teams and we knew defence was going to win it."

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters

"Those ones where you grit, and you find a way to win are the most pleasing.

"At this time of year, the pitches are in terrible condition at the moment, so the players did really well. There were errors, but it's not in great condition, so I'm really pleased with it."

Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith on Sam Lisone's yellow card

"It's the way the game is now. If anyone feels contact there, they're making it look worse than it is at the moment - it's like football, in some ways.

"It was a high tackle and we respect it should have been a penalty...but is that a yellow card?

"We talk about duty of care for players, but we're asking 12 players to do the job of 13. That one? I'm not sure."

What's next?

Hull KR travel to Salford Red Devils on Saturday, March 2 (5.30pm) in Round 3, while Leeds Rhinos host Catalans Dragons on the same day (3pm). Both matches are live on Sky Sports Arena.

