Challenge Cup: Wigan Warriors overwhelm Hull KR to reach Wembley as St Helens Women keep cup dreams alive

Wigan Warriors reached the Betfred Challenge Cup final with victory over Hull KR in Doncaster on Saturday, while St Helens stayed on course for a fourth-straight Betfred Women's Challenge Cup triumph by beating York Valkyrie at the Eco-Power Stadium...

Warriors rout Robins for record-extending cup final appearance

Ruthless Wigan gained revenge for last year's Challenge Cup semi-final heartbreak as they crushed Hull KR 38-6 in Doncaster to seal their place at Wembley for the first time since 2017.

Jake Wardle and Abbas Miski both scored twice in a seven-try rout which erased memories of last year's golden-point loss to the same team at the same stage at Headingley and left the under-par Robins reeling.

Matt Peet's men last won the trophy in his first season in charge in 2022 when the final was played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and they will now face either Warrington Wolves or Huddersfield Giants, who play on Sunday in St Helens (3.15pm), in a record-extending 34th Challenge Cup final appearance on Saturday, June 8.

It took just four minutes for Wigan to wrest the momentum as Jai Field's short pass sent England centre Wardle scampering through a feeble challenge by Peta Hiku to open the scoring, and pushed further ahead on the quarter-hour when Miski acrobatically touched down from Bevan French's kick.

Niall Evalds' failure to cope with a high kick served up the Warriors' third after 27 minutes as Smith sent Junior Nsemba over, then an equally costly blunder by Joe Burgess left Liam Marshall to scoop up the loose ball and gift Lebanon international winger Miski his second.

Wigan wrapped up a thoroughly dominant first period by bludgeoning the weak Robins right once more, with Marshall kicking through for Smith to canter over. Adam Keighran, handed kicking duties after Smith landed one of his first four, duly converted.

Image: Abbas Miski grabbed two tries in Wigan's win over Hull KR

Centre Keighran kicked two more after the break before Hull KR finally made their breakthrough after 50 minutes when ex-Wigan player Burgess scooped up an audacious flick-pass from Lewis and dashed over on the diagonal, followed by Lewis converting.

But the failings of the 2023 Challenge Cup runners-up were once again laid bare moments later when a mix-up straight from the restart handed Wigan back the initiative and on the next play Tyler Dupree was gifted his side's sixth try, Keighran's conversion lifting the lead back to 26 points.

Sam Walters, finally handed his first appearance in a Wigan shirt after an injury-hit start following his close-season move from Leeds Rhinos, had a hand in the Warriors' seventh, shortly after Keighran and Opacic had been sin-binned for a tangle which sparked a mass melee.

The 6ft 7ins Walters delivered the decisive pass for Wardle to cross for his second, before Smith, resuming kicking duties in Keighran's absence, put the seal on the win.

Holders Saints seal Wembley return

Image: Phoebe Hook powers over for one of her two tries in St Helens' win over York

St Helens kept their hopes of winning the Women's Challenge Cup for the fourth time in a row alive after thrashing York 32-2 in their semi-final in Doncaster.

Phoebe Hook crossed twice in a dominant six-try display while Faye Gaskin added eight points with the boot to brush aside the reigning Betfred Women's Super League champions.

York, who were without star full-back Tara Jane Stanley due to a sickness bug which swept through the camp this week, only had a second-half penalty from Rhiannon Marshall to show for their efforts.

Saints will face either Leeds or Wigan in the final at Wembley next month, with the second semi-final taking place at St Helens' Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday (12.30pm).

What's next?

Hull KR and Wigan Warriors both return to Betfred Super League action on Sunday, May 26, with both matches live on Sky Sports. The Robins are away to London Broncos (3pm, Sky Sports Arena) and the Warriors travel to Salford Red Devils (3pm, Sky Sports Mix).

St Helens feature in live Betfred Women's Super League coverage on Sky Sports on Friday, May 24 when they host Leeds Rhinos in a double-header with the two men's teams. Watch live on Sky Sports Action from 5pm (5.30pm kick-off).

Watch every match of the 2024 Betfred Super League season, including Magic Weekend, the play-offs, and men's, women's, and wheelchair Grand Finals, live on Sky Sports. Also stream with NOW.

