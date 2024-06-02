Rob Burrow has died at age of 41, four and a half years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease'; Kevin Sinfield and Burrow raised millions of pounds for charity since Burrow's diagnosis; Prince of Wales says Leeds Rhinos legend Burrow "taught us to dare to dream"

Kevin Sinfield says Rob Burrow 'toughest and bravest man I have ever met' after friend's death at age of 41

Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow raised millions of pounds for motor neurone disease charities following Burrow's diagnosis in 2019

Kevin Sinfield called Rob Burrow "the toughest and bravest man I have ever met" as he paid tribute to his friend and former Leeds Rhinos team-mate after his death at the age of 41.

Leeds announced on Sunday evening that their former scrum-half had passed away after a four-and-a-half-year battle with motor neurone disease.

Sinfield and Burrow have raised more than £15million for MND charities since Burrow's diagnosis in 2019, two years after he retired from playing.

Sinfield wrote on social media: "Today was the day that I hoped would never come.

"The world has lost a great man and a wonderful friend to so, so many.

"You fought so bravely until the end and became a beacon of hope and inspiration, not only for the MND community but for all those who saw and heard your story.

"My love and thoughts go to your beautiful family, Lindsey, Macy, Maya and Jackson, to your lovely parents Geoff and Irene, sisters Joanne and Claire and your wider family and friends.

"You will continue to inspire me every single day. I have lost a dear friend and I will never forget the special times we shared both on and off the pitch.

Image: Burrow and Sinfield after Leeds Rhinos' Super League Grand Final win in 2011

"I would always say that you were pound for pound the toughest player I ever played alongside, however since your diagnosis you were the toughest and bravest man I have ever met.

"The last four and a half years you showed the world what living and loving looked like and this was always done with the biggest smile on your face.

"I will miss you my little mate."

In December last year Sinfield ran seven ultra-marathons in as many days across seven different cities, crossing the finishing line at The Mall in London after 27-mile routes in Leeds, Cardiff, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Dublin and Brighton.

Peacock on Burrow: A peerless giant in terms of character

Jamie Peacock, another of Burrow's former Leeds team-mates, wrote on Instagram: "We all knew this day was coming, it was always going to be too soon and none of us wanted to think about it.

"Rob in a sport where courage, bravery and grit are characteristic of every player at the absolute top, you were the most courageous, the bravest and the grittiest of them all.

"And a sense of humour to match, I'll always remember you holding court in a dressing room having men twice as big cower because of your take no prisoners sense of wit.

"The world outside of Rugby League got to witness first-hand your courage, bravery, grit and sense of humour in the most difficult of situations in your inspirational battle with this brutal disease.

"Becoming an inspiration for 1000s and a North Star for the MND community, providing hope where before there was none. Never once complaining about your condition and situation.

"Small in physical stature but a peerless giant in terms of character, heart, spirit, resilience, courage, determination, humour and bravery.



"An inspiration to us all. RIP mate."

'Burrow taught us we must dare to dream'

Figures in rugby league and across the wider sporting world, as well as the Prince of Wales, were among those to pay tribute to Burrow, who played almost 500 games for Leeds during a 17-year career.

