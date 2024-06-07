Challenge Cup final: Women's and men's teams, kick-off times and Rob Burrow tributes at Wembley

Your guide to everything you need to know as rugby league makes its annual trip to Wembley Stadium for the 2024 women's and men's Betfred Challenge Cup finals on Saturday...

Meet the finalists

Women's final (11.45am kick-off)

Leeds Rhinos

Head coach: Lois Forsell.

Captain: Hanna Butcher.

Route to the final: 1st in Group 3; QF - beat Warrington Wolves 70-10 (H); SF - beat Wigan Warriors 34-20 (St Helens).

Previous wins (2): 2018, 2019.

Highlights of St Helens' 12-6 win over Leeds Rhinos in their recent Betfred Women's Super League match

St Helens

Head coach: Matty Smith.

Captain: Jodie Cunningham.

Route to the final: 1st in Group 2; QF - beat Huddersfield Giants 74-0 (H); SF - beat York Valkyrie 32-2 (Doncaster).

Previous wins (3): 2021, 2022, 2023 (also won in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 as Thatto Heath).

Men's final (3.07pm kick-off)

Warrington Wolves

Head coach: Sam Burgess.

Captain: George Williams.

Route to the final: R6 - beat London Broncos 42-0 (H); QF - beat St Helens 31-8 (A); SF - beat Huddersfield Giants 46-10 (St Helens).

Previous wins (9): 1905, 1907, 1950, 1954, 1974, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2019.

Highlights as Wigan Warriors edged out Warrington Wolves 19-18 in last week's Betfred Super League match

Wigan Warriors

Head coach: Matt Peet.

Captain: Liam Farrell.

Route to the final: R6 - beat Sheffield Eagles 44-18 (H); QF - beat Castleford Tigers 60-6 (A); SF - beat Hull KR 38-6 (Doncaster).

Previous wins (20): 1924, 1929, 1948, 1951, 1958, 1959, 1965, 1985, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 2002, 2011, 2013, 2022.

- In the event of a draw after 80 minutes in either final, golden point extra time will be played.

Essential reading

Women's and men's 21-player squads

What tributes to Rob Burrow are planned?

Rugby league icon Rob Burrow died at the age of 41 on Sunday following his battle with MND

Saturday's men's Challenge Cup final will kick-off at 3.07pm in honour of former Leeds scrum-half Rob Burrow CBE following his death aged 41 on Sunday after a four-and-a-half-year battle with motor neurone disease.

The kick-off time has been moved back seven minutes as a nod towards the No 7 Burrow wore on his shirt throughout his Rhinos career.

A minute's silence will be observed before both the men's and women's Challenge Cup finals following the signing of the traditional pre-match hymn 'Abide With Me'.

Fans at Wembley will be encouraged to join in a minute's applause after seven minutes in each of the four finals being played on the day, including the Year 7 Champion Schools final and 1895 Cup final.

Actor and rugby league fan Russell Crowe shows his appreciation to Rob Burrow after the Leeds Rhinos legend passed away following his battle with MND

Along with that, supporters will be able to leave tributes at the Rugby League Statue outside Wembley Stadium from 9.45am on Saturday morning.

Rhinos take inspiration from Burrow's legacy

Burrow's death was particularly felt at Leeds, where he was an iconic figure from the men's team's 'Golden Generation', and among those who he left a mark on was Caitlin Beevers.

The Rhinos centre began her career playing in the same positions as Burrow and benefitted from his advice in those early years.

"I grew up watching the golden era and I started at hooker or half-back in the game, and he was definitely something I aspired to be," Beevers said.

Danny McGuire and Jon Wilkin pay tribute to Rob Burrow CBE following his death at the age of 41

"On and off the field, he was a great man and helped us along the way at the start of my Leeds journey. He definitely will be missed."

Victory for Leeds, who are boosted by the returns of Shona Hoyle, Bethan Dainton and Ruby Enright, in the Women's Challenge Cup final would be a fitting way to honour the memory of Burrow.

First, though, they must overcome a St Helens side who are aiming to retain the cup for the fourth year in a row and beat them last year in the first women's final to be held at Wembley, which was a landmark moment for Saints captain Jodie Cunningham.

"I think it's something most of us thought would never happen in our playing careers for the women's game," Cunningham said.

Image: Jodie Cunningham starred as St Helens lifted the Women's Challenge Cup at Wembley last year

"To have the opportunity to play there was immense, but to walk up those steps and lift that trophy was the best day of my life and I'm sure a lot of the girls would agree with that.

"I just feel really lucky we can do the same with this group of girls and some of the girls who didn't get that opportunity last year, so we want to do it for them."

No split loyalties for Warrington skipper Williams

George Williams has already been part of a Challenge Cup final Wembley, although on that occasion he was on the losing team as Wigan were beaten 18-14 by Hull FC in 2017.

Now wearing the primrose and blue of Warrington rather than the cherry and white of his hometown club, there is no danger of the England and Wolves captain having any divided loyalties.

Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess pays tribute to Rob Burrow, and reminisces about his time playing against him, and the legacy he will leave behind, especially in the rugby and MND community

"I've got people asking me for tickets, but they support Wigan so no chance," Williams said. "Joking aside, I'm from Wigan, but I've definitely got my Warrington hat and I'm hoping to perform on the weekend.

"We've not been in a final for five years, so it's something we owe the fans, and we're playing against the [Super League] champions, so we know we're in for a tough game."

The final comes just a week after Wigan edged out Warrington 19-18 in the Betfred Super League, although both Adam Keighran, who was sent off for a dangerous tackle, and Tyler Dupree are unavailable for the Warriors after picking up three-match suspensions following the game.

Wigan captain Liam Farrell is expecting a similarly intense, close contest on one of rugby league's grandest stages and will not be going easy on his former team-mate Williams either.

"It's one of them," Farrell said. "We're from the same town, but George has got his job to do with Warrington, so we've got to try to stop them.

"I'm just looking forward to the occasion and we're playing against a great team in Warrington. Any time we come up against them it's a tough game as we saw at the weekend and it's one we're looking forward to as a team."

Watch every match of the 2024 Betfred Super League season, including Magic Weekend, the play-offs, and men's, women's, and wheelchair Grand Finals, live on Sky Sports. Also stream with NOW.