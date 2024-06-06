Challenge Cup final: St Helens winger Phoebe Hook's cross-code switch pays off as Wembley approaches again

Although she hails from Halifax, Phoebe Hook’s only experience of rugby league before joining St Helens had been a brief time supporting Huddersfield Giants.

Much as with fellow Haligonians like former England internationals Charlie Hodgson, Brian Moore and Jim Mallinder, it was the 15-a-side code which held sway for Hook, first with hometown club Old Crossleyans and then with the University of Manchester while studying psychology.

But Hook has not looked back since earning a place in the Saints squad midway through the 2023 season after being scouted playing for her university team by and is now preparing for her second Women's Challenge Cup final appearance in as many years.

"I'd always been a union girl," Hook told Sky Sports. "The only league I'd done is I'd watched - I supported Huddersfield Giants for a little bit and that was it.

"Coming into league and a top team like Saints was pretty daunting, but I feel like I'm all right now.

"When I first got asked, I wasn't really clued up on women's rugby league. I was out of the loop a bit and didn't really realise how big that was or what sort of team Saints were.

"Once I started to realise, I was like, 'I do not belong in this team with all these great players'. I'm glad I stuck it out because there were times I thought I didn't belong here, but with the help of the team and Matty [Smith, head coach] I made it through."

It has been a rapid rise for Hook, who only made her Betfred Women's Super League debut on July 2 last year - strangely enough, against Huddersfield - and five games later was part of the first Women's Challenge Cup final to be played at Wembley where she scored a try in a 22-6 win over Leeds Rhinos.

Crossing codes and stepping up to the elite level brought its own challenges though, along with the change in position from outside centre in rugby union to winger in league where she suddenly found herself having to deal with catching the ball from kicks.

"I never had to do any catching of any kicks [in rugby union], so one of the things I've had to get used to is catching the high balls," Hook said.

"The level of the skill and the professionalism and things like that was a big jump from where I was at, but by being around them for over a year now I feel like I'm matching it from where I was.

It's our cup to keep, isn't it? So, we want to make sure we're on top on Saturday.

"I came midway through the season and missed all of pre-season, so this year I was excited to have a full pre-season and really nail the skills and everything I felt I needed to work on from last season, I could get that done before we got started."

Hook has already scored 10 tries in nine appearances for St Helens in all competitions so far in 2024, two of which came in the 32-2 semi-final win over reigning BWSL champions York Valkyrie which secured their return to Wembley.

Victory on Saturday would see St Helens claim a fourth straight Women's Challenge Cup triumph, breaking the record off three in a row set when the team were under the guise of Thatto Heath between 2014 and 2016.

Hook's Saints team-mates Jodie Cunningham, Emily Rudge, Chantelle Crowl, Rebecca Rotheram, Faye Gaskin and Tara Jones, plus York's Tara-Jane Stanley, were all part that Thatto Heath side and she is grateful for the help they have given her as well as for their efforts as trailblazers in the women's game.

Image: St Helens lifted the Women's Challenge Cup at Wembley last year

"Having those players has been vital, not only for my progression in the team," Hook said. "They've seen it grow from playing at Bradford to now being able to be at Wembley playing the final.

"For them seeing that progression and for me knowing that's where it started to where it's at now, it's huge props to women's sport and especially them as advocates for women's sport and the women's game.

"It wouldn't be where it's at now without those players."

Two of those three cup final triumphs have come against Saturday's opponents Leeds, who St Helens defeated 12-6 in their recent BWSL meeting as well.

Image: Phoebe Hook's try set St Helens on course for victory over Leeds in last year's Women's Challenge Cup final

Having already beaten York in the Challenge Cup, Matty Smith's side will be full of confidence as they bid to retain the trophy, but Hook knows they will face the full force of a Rhinos side aiming to win the competition for the first time since 2019.

"We need to be on top form," Hook said. "They're definitely going to be coming for us on the back of a loss in the league game and last year.

"But I think that makes us want to fight a bit harder. It's our cup to keep, isn't it? So, we want to make sure we're on top on Saturday."

