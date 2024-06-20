Rob Burrow tribute match to air on Motor Neurone Disease Awareness Day

Leeds Rhinos to play Leigh Leopards on Motor Neurone Disease Awareness Day as Sky Sports and Rugby League community pays tribute to Rob Burrow on Friday June 21

Sky Sports will celebrate the life of Rob Burrow and invite donations to Motor Neurone Disease Association on Friday evening when Leeds Rhinos face Leigh Leopards on Motor Neurone Disease Awareness Day.

The emotional evening will celebrate the life of the legendary player following his death earlier this month.

Sky Sports will invite fans to make contributions to the Motor Neurone Disease Association during coverage, via an on-screen QR code.

A capacity crowd is expected for 7pm, which is when the tributes and Sky's coverage commence from the AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium.

The broadcast - called Rob Burrow 7: A Tribute - will be played out on the big screens in the stadium, including an opening address from Rob's former team-mate and best friend, Kevin Sinfield.

Sky Sports pays tribute to the life and legacy of Rob Burrow CBE, following his tragic death from motor neurone disease

Fittingly, the game itself falls on Global MND Awareness Day and to increase awareness, viewers without a Sky Sports subscription will be able to watch the tribute on Sky Showcase.

Together with a QR code, there will also be time devoted to the MND Association during commercial breaks.

With Rob's family expected to be present, there will be a number of tributes during the build-up. These include Bob Pickles, who first scouted Rob for Leeds, club historian Phil Caplan, former greats he played alongside, and members from the wider MND community. All of them have gathered to talk about the brilliance of Rob both as a player and a person.

We share our favourite moments from rugby league legend Rob Burrow's career

Every day six people are diagnosed with motor neurone disease and every day six people die of the disease. There is no cure. The money raised as part of the MND Awareness game is hoping to change that.

You can donate to the MND Association at www.mndassociation.org/skysports and on Sky Sports' digital and social platforms throughout the day.

Watch Rob Burrow 7: A Tribute followed by Leeds vs Leigh on Friday from 7pm live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Showcase.