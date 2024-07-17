State of Origin: New South Wales beat Queensland in fiery decider in Brisbane

New South Wales scored two late tries to beat Queensland 14-4 and win a fiery State of Origin decider in Brisbane for the first time since 2005.

Blues coach Michael Maguire celebrated a series victory in his first season in charge as his side rallied from trailing 4-2 as late as the 61st minute at Lang Park.

Bradman Best scored in the corner after a terrific line break from Jarome Luai to end any danger of a first try-less Origin encounter since 1995.

Mitch Moses then cut through the Maroons defence to score a second try, in front of over 52,000 supporters.

Wednesday's winner-takes-all clash was a physical affair with an all-out brawl occurring in the first half which saw Queensland's Jeremiah Nanai and New South Wales' Cam Murray sin-binned.

Players - some even wearing suits as non-playing squad members - were involved with television monitors and chairs scattered.

Valentine Holmes kicked a pair of penalties to account for all of the Queensland scoring.

Player of the Match Dylan Edwards said: "We had a great bunch of boys that really ripped in tonight. We came to work and do our state proud and our families proud."

New South Wales had lost the series opener 38-10 in Sydney on June 5 but rebounded in Melbourne on June 26 with a 38-18 success.

