Super League play-offs 2024: Stars to watch as the race to the Grand Final hots up

Ahead of the Super League play-offs 2024, we take a look at the stars from each of the six teams as they vie for a spot in the Grand Final at Old Trafford on October 12...

Wigan Warriors: Bevan French

Appearances in 2024: 18

Tries: 16

Accolades: Grand Final winner (2024), Challenge Cup (2022, 2024), World Club Challenge (2024), Man of Steel (2023), Super League Dream Team (2020, 2022, 2023), Lance Todd Trophy (2024)

The Man of Steel from 2023, Bevan French can score a try out of nothing.

With pace to burn and an eye for space, teams always have to come up with a plan of how they will mark the Wigan man, his attacking flair is lethal when he is on his game.

French suffered an injury midway through this season but is back and firing for his side, 16 tries under his belt, 14 assists, and looking to score more when he plays in the semi-finals and potentially beyond.

You wouldn't look past him being the star that wins it all for Wigan.

Hull KR: Mikey Lewis

Appearances in 2024: 26

Tries: 19

Accolades: Super League Dream Team (2024)

Hull KR have been firing on all cylinders in 2024 and a lot of that exciting play we have seen has been created through the vision of one player: Mikey Lewis.

Lewis has been simply sensational, his cheeky personality coupled with his exciting runs and creative play making him one of the most intriguing players to watch.

Opposition fans love to hate him and he loves to play into it but his talent allows him to, most of the time, be the one who comes out on top.

Hull KR are looking to become the fifth side ever to win the Grand Final and if they do, it is more than likely that Lewis will have had a career-defining performance.

Warrington Wolves: Matty Ashton

Appearances in 2024: 27

Tries: 21

Accolades: Super League Dream Team (2024)

Matty Ashton just cannot stop scoring this season! Second in the try-scoring charts for 2024, Ashton has been lethal on the wing with gravity-defying finishes getting his side on top throughout the campaign.

He also has pace to burn, meaning he is always a danger on the edge from Sam Burgess' side, combining constantly with his other backs.

His spot in the Super League Dream Team for 2024 is well earned and with his ability to return the ball strong, cover in defence, then also show off his gymnastics skills on the try line, expect him to have his name on the scoresheet in the play-offs.

Salford Red Devils: Marc Sneyd

Appearances in 2024: 23

Tries: 3

Not many people would disagree with the fact that Marc Sneyd's boot is up there as the most lethal in Super League, getting his team on the front foot constantly with his vision of how to put a team on the back-foot or use silky footwork to find a gap.

He has scored the most goals out of anyone in the competition this season (97) and that could be absolutely crucial in the play-offs, with tight games more than likely has the intensity reaches new heights.

He is a play-maker and as Salford continue to defy the odds, he leads them around the park, his experience and flair vital if they are going to make it to Old Trafford once again and this time win the whole thing.

Accolades: Challenge Cup (2016, 2017), Lance Todd Trophy (2016, 2017)

Leigh Leopards: Edwin Ipape

Appearances in 2024: 17

Tries: 5

Accolades: Challenge Cup (2023)

Edwin Ipape has only played 17 times this season, but there is no denying that his return for the Leigh Leopards at the crunch end of the year is going to be vital if they want to add to their recent successes.

Ipape is a beast in defence, overpowering the biggest of players in tackles and putting teams under the pump.

He makes those moves that can change a game, monstering forward for huge metres from dummy half then putting in the big hits in defence that give a team the edge.

With Ipape on the field, the Leopards will always be a much more dangerous prospect.

St Helens: Jack Welsby

Appearances in 2024: 22

Tries: 12

Accolades: Grand Final (2020, 2021, 2022), Challenge Cup (2021), World Club Challenge (2023) Super League Dream Team (2022)

At only 23 years of age, Jack Welsby has already cemented himself as a star of Super League.

His accolade list is one most players would dream of and his hunger for more is still evident, the young full-back always on the hunt for the big play that can give his side the edge.

He is another player that can change a game on his own, and one that opposition fans also love to hate, a silky run or well-timed looping pass, that not many others would see, often coming from him.

The Saints have had it tough in 2024, but if they are going to do what no one has ever done before and win it from sixth, Welsby will be one of the names on everyone's lips.

What's next?

Leigh Leopards travel to Salford Red Devils in next Friday's elimination play-off after securing a fifth-placed finish during the Super League regular season, live on Sky Sports+ (8pm kick-off).

St Helens will aim to become the first team to win the Grand Final after finishing sixth in the table and must first overcome third-placed Warrington Wolves away in their elimination play-off match next Saturday, live on Sky Sports+ (5.30pm kick-off).

