Women's Super League Grand Final 2024: Everything you need to know as St Helens and York Valkyrie battle for glory

Here is everything you need to know as St Helens and York Valkyrie battle for glory in the women's Super League Grand Final on October 6...

When and where is the final?

The women's Super League Grand Final takes place on Sunday October 6, with a 4.30pm kick-off at St Helens' Totally Wicked Stadium.

Due to the Saints finishing in top spot and winning the League Leaders' Shield, they get the home advantage for the final, with the St Helens faithful hoping to pack out their stadium to cheer the girls home.

But, the Valkyrie know how to win on this big stage and will be hoping that 2024 is their year once again.

The Saints made the final with an 18-4 victory over fierce rivals Wigan Warriors, while York Valkyrie defeated Leeds Rhinos 12-10 in a tight semi-final clash to book their spot.

Meet St Helens

Grand Final wins: 2021

Player to watch: Paige Travis

It is fair to say that St Helens are the team to beat this year as they look to finish the season with a historic treble.

Matty Smith's side already have the League Leader's Shield and Challenge Cup wrapped up in their trophy cabinet and back in the Grand Final for the first time since 2021, when they won 28-0 against the Rhinos and did the treble, they will be hoping for a history-repeating moment in 2024.

A side littered with stars such as Emily Rudge, Jodie Cunningham, Rachael Woosey, Leah Burke, and Paige Travis, they will know they have the star power to go all the way.

Meet York Valkyrie

Grand Final wins: 2023

Player to watch: Kelsey Gentles

York Valkyrie have one task this year: defend their Grand Final title.

The Valkyrie ran out as 16-6 winners in last year's final against the Rhinos and will be looking to go back-to-back.

York Valkyrie have dealt with a raft of injuries this year but look to be coming good at the right time and after suffering a narrow defeat to the Saints in the league, will be looking for revenge in the biggest of events.

When their forward packs clash there are sure to be fireworks and the Valkyrie's raft of experience plus pure power will be a tough act to match.

How can you watch?

You can watch the women's Super League Grand Final right here on Sky Sports.

It will be live on Sky Sports+ from 4pm for all the build-up with kick-off at 4.30pm as we crown 2024's winner.

