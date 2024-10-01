Super League semi-finals: Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards, Hull KR vs Warrington Wolves - fixtures, form, favourites

Ahead of the Super League semi-finals, it truly feels like any of the four teams left could make it to the Grand Final. So, what do they have to do to get there?

At the business end of the Super League season, the saying 'it is the semi-finals, anything can happen,' is regurgitated by pundits, fans, and players alike, all aware that the next 80 minutes their club play could be a defining moment.

For the first time, there is no St Helens or Leeds Rhinos involved in the semi-finals, so the chance for a new winner of the Grand Final is as likely as it has ever been.

We could get Wigan Warriors keeping the trophy firmly in their cabinet or we could get one of Hull KR, Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves making history as the fifth team ever to win the whole thing.

There is set to be drama, there are always fireworks, and there are two huge matches coming your way...

Semi-final: Hull KR vs Warrington Wolves

Meet Hull KR: Second-placed finish, won 22, lost five

Hull KR have truly had a season to remember in Super League and they will want it to get even better with a spot in the Grand Final on October 12.

Willie Peters' side were setting the competition alight for the majority of the regular season and after earning a week off by finishing second, they will be hoping to rip in and take a spot were they never have before.

They have a ruthless defence, silky attack, and we will find out if they have the play-offs mentality to take them all the way.

Meet Warrington Wolves: Third-placed finish, won 20, lost seven

Warrington Wolves had both the best attack and best defence in the regular season of the Super League and have shown the confidence and defensive steel that can win teams big trophies.

However, they were pushed all the way in their 23-22 play-off clash against Saints and will know they have to up the intensity once again away from home if they want the chance to win the whole thing.

"Credit to St Helens, they came to play and put it all on the line, and we were struggling at some points there," said Golden point hero George Williams after their victory over Saints.

"But I'm pleased we found a way to win in the end.

"We're not going to get carried away - if we want to go to Hull KR and win next week we'll have to play a lot better."

Let's see if they do improve and cement their spot at the Theatre of Dreams.

Formbook:

Hull KR and Warrington Wolves have played each other three times across the regular season.

Warrington Wolves took the spoils in a tight 22-20 clash back in March, then won 20-8 in May.

However, it was the Robins who came out on top in their last meeting with a big 22-4 victory.

Who are the favourites?

Hull KR have to go into this clash as favourites but with their captain Elliot Minchella banned, Warrington Wolves will have their tails up.

Wolves are already in the mindset that intense play-off rugby takes and the Robins are going to have to meet them and go further.

It is going to be hard-hitting, there will be some incredible tries, and there is no calling it!

When is the match?

Warrington Wolves travel to second-placed Hull KR in next week's semi-finals which you can watch on Friday October 4 on Sky Sports+ from 7.30pm, with kick-off at 8pm.

Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards

Meet Wigan Warriors: First-placed finish, won 22, lost five

Wigan Warriors are the only team left that have experience of not only getting to the Grand Final, but winning it over and over.

With all the major trophies in their cabinet, Matt Peet's side are the team that have all the history, all the game know-how, and understanding of how to reach semi-final intensity very quickly and put a game to bed.

In this Battle of the Borough, their fans will bring the noise and their big players will look to win the grind, make the space, then let their stars shine.

Meet Leigh Leopards: Fifth-placed finish, won 15, lost 11

Talk about a late season revival! Leigh Leopards have been competing for their place in the business end of the season for a long time now and after a big win against St Helens then another against Salford Red Devils in the play-offs, they are high on confidence.

Known for their crunching tackles to put themselves on the front foot, the Leopards will arrive at the home of their neighbours ready to keep defying the odds.

They have a lot of experience in their ranks and will need to make it count, going toe-to-toe with the Warriors until they find their moment to get points on the board.

Formbook:

These two sides first met in round two, with Wigan storming to a 28-4 win.

Again in April, the Warriors took a dominant 40-12 victory over the neighbours, wrapping up the hat-trick in July with their 24-6 scalp.

Who are the favourites?

It is fair to say that the Warriors go into this one as the team expected to win but they will be wary that the Leopards will turn up ready for the battle.

Wigan will look to complete high and grind Leigh out of the game and they have ample experience at it.

Leigh will look to set the bar early though and not allow Wigan to wrestle the momentum.

When is the match?

Wigan Warriors will host their close rival Leigh Leopards on Saturday October 5 and you can watch the match live on Sky Sports+ from 5pm, with kick-off at 5.30pm.

When is the Super League Grand Final?

Following the Super League semi-finals, the Super League Grand Final takes place at Old Trafford on Saturday October 12, live on Sky Sports.

The match will take place at 6pm, with coverage on Sky Sports from 5pm.

