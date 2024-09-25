Sam Burgess: We are ready for the moment and to change Warrington Wolves' course of history in the play-offs

Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess believes his side are ready for the "moment" when they face St Helens in the Super League play-offs, live on Sky Sports.

The Wolves have had a stellar year under Burgess, finishing third in the league and as the side that put the most points on the board with 740 while also being the side that conceded the least with 319.

Their third-place finish gives them a home eliminator clash against the Saints with a chance to book a semi-final spot on their hunt to Old Trafford.

Warrington have competed in the Grand Final on four different occasions previously but always finished on the losing side. Burgess is now aiming to change that for his club.

"We are trying to change the course of history with a few things, but it has taken a lot of hard work and dedication to get here," Burgess told Sky Sports.

"We have been really consistent and really worked hard as a team.

"We have taken a step forward,

"It all comes down to moments. Moments will define who wins the league in the next few weeks and our guys are ready for the moment.

"They have prepared well enough, they are confident in each other, they just have to get to the game now in good order and compete and be smart."

Defensive steel is something that Warrington have shown in abundance in 2024, not conceding a try in their three final rounds of the Super League regular season.

Burgess admitted that putting that system in place has required a change in "mindset" for the club, with those who weren't able to do it "moving on".

"We haven't conceded any points (tries) through the last three games which is a great feat and will stand us in good stead," he added.

"It was the no 1 stat that I wanted to change at the club when I arrived here, a change of mindset and a change of application to that, a bit of an attitude thing.

"To win the competition, you have to have great defence so hopefully that has us in good order and we have a great defensive display on Saturday afternoon.

"We have made a conscious effort to change our mindset and attitude and the players who haven't done that have moved on.

"The change to that requires absolute commitment from each player."

Burgess says his side are now more than ready to take on the Saints, who they beat twice in the regular season and once in the Challenge Cup, in their Eliminator clash and that "things don't change for them".

However, he knows that Paul Wellens' side will present a huge task, especially with all the play-off experience they have under their belt.

"They are ready to compete at this level. They have shown that over the last 31 weeks," Burgess said.

"Our biggest losing margin has been 10 points, so we have never been away from a game.

"The guys are ready, they have been performing, so nothing changes for us.

"It is another chance to improve, another chance to take a step forward as a group, work on a few combinations.

"You get there, you deserve the space, so let's go and get after it.

"They (St Helens) are certainly a great side. They were champions four times in the last five years so they have got some great experience at this time of the year.

"We have got a game that will hold up under pressure, but we know it is going to be a great task.

"We would have it no other way, it is at our place on Saturday afternoon.

"We know they will come ferocious and ready to play because they have been here before so we have got a great task in front of us."

