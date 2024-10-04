Mikey Lewis: 2024 is 'spectacular' for Hull KR but we are not finished yet as Robins set sights on Grand Final victory

As the emotions hit Mikey Lewis after Hull KR's nerve-jangling 10-8 semi-final victory over Warrington Wolves, among the rising tears he found a way to focus on the next task at hand: The Super League Grand final.

Known as a cheeky chappy on the field, a hero for the Robins fans and the pantomime villain for those they are playing, the picture of Lewis at the end of a historic semi-final for his side was one of pure jubilation, the clearly overwhelmed No 7 drinking in what Hull KR had just achieved.

Lewis' career to date is a story of determination, the halfback being released from rival Hull FC's academy as a teenager, finding his way to the other side of Hull at 16, leading him all the way to setting the competition alight in 2024 and culminating in his nomination for Man of Steel.

Now, he is ready to take a spectacular season to the next level, insisting that Hull KR have "not finished yet" as he sets out to fulfil a childhood dream of winning the Grand Final at Old Trafford.

"I love them all. From when I was 16 I joined this club and it wasn't in a good place to where it is now," a visibly emotional Lewis told Sky Sports.

"Credit to everyone behind the scenes to get it to where it is today.

"I love this team. What we have created this year is spectacular and we haven't finished yet.

"We have got one more game. It wasn't the best performance from us, but it's rugby league.

"I am an emotional person. I can't wait. I am just going to take it all in, the full week.

"It is something we dream of as kids, to reach there and we are not going to go there and [just] take part. We are going there to win it.

"The grit and determination of our squad is something we are holding onto very tightly.

"We are all together as one group and we will go there and enjoy it next week."

Lewis' team now await the winner of Leigh Leopards vs Wigan Warriors, live on Sky Sports on Saturday, in next week's showpiece.

It is not lost on anyone at Hull KR how pivotal a moment this is in the club's history, the hunger and drive evident for all to see.

For semi-final player of the match James Batchelor, there is no desire for any celebrations until their name is etched onto the trophy and a Grand Final win is firmly in the history books.

"It sounds pretty good [to be in the final], but obviously next week we'll want our name on that trophy," Batchelor told Sky Sports.

"We don't just want to be there, we want to be winning it.

"We tried to throw it away. We made a lot of errors, and made it difficult for ourselves.

"We played a tough team and just hung in there, never gave up. Everyone went right to the end."

