York Valkyrie embrace underdog tag to make history and become Women's Super League champions for second year in a row

During their jubilant celebrations after winning the Women's Super League title, there was one message York Valkyrie wanted to get across: Never write off the underdog.

Before being dominated in an 18-8 loss in the Grand Final, it is fair to say St Helens were the favourites, only losing once in the regular season and picking up the League Leaders' Shield and Challenge Cup on the way.

Meanwhile, York had been under the pump in an adversity-filled season with injuries to star players Tara-Jane Stanley and Sinead Peach pinning them as second best heading into the big dance.

However, at the home of a club with the tagline 'Never write off the Saints', the Valkyrie employed that exact message to their advantage, dominating the physical battle and blowing the Women's Super League top dogs out of the water on their home patch, making history by becoming the first team to go back-to-back.

Lindsay Anfield's side were fired up at the thought of being written off, driving themselves towards the moment they got to prove every doubter wrong.

"We are engulfed by rugby league, we are engulfed by York Valkyrie," said the injured Stanley on Sky Sports.

"We are a family. We love being at training, we love spending time together, we love rugby league.

"Lindsay loves winning but the main thing is we are building on a journey, we are building memories.

"Your time in rugby league is very short and you have got to be present because times like these don't come often.

"St Helens, take nothing away from them, they have been phenomenal this season.

"Because of that and the fact they beat us so convincingly in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup, people did write us off.

"We were quietly confident, went in as the underdogs, but they put their heart and soul into that today."

Indeed, they wore the underdog tag with pride and will now wear the tag of 'history makers' even prouder.

"It is so good, I couldn't believe it," added Kelsey Gentles.

"What a game. It has been so tough. We knew Saints were going to give it to us.

"We have had so much adversity and we felt maybe people didn't give us the respect as defending champions.

"We didn't care about that, we were happy to be underdogs, and now we are back-to-back champions."

